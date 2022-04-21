IBrands Global Announces the Launch of Remcoda Express

Leading International Supply Chain Platform Provides Full-Service Logistics Support

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBrands Global, a leading international supply chain platform and brand collective, today announced the launch of Remcoda Express, a full-service freight and logistics company.

IBrands operates in the fashion & apparel, health & wellness, and food service industries, distributing its products throughout retail channels, e-commerce, national food distributors and restaurant chains. The businesses leverage a centralized backend supply chain platform connecting manufacturing to final delivery. The global system has worked well – throughout the pandemic, IBrands became the #1 supplier of safety equipment to the food service industry, delivering more than $200M in protective equipment, including 20 million boxes of disposable gloves through its Remcoda food service division.

"With the current supply chain disruptions and soaring fuel prices, which are driving up the costs of freight and raw materials, we see a greater need than ever to control as much of our supply chain as possible." says Remy Garson, IBrands Global and Remcoda CEO. "That means developing new technologies and in-house capabilities to manage the international and domestic flow of freight while removing layered costs throughout the supply chain."

Remcoda Express will utilize direct contracts with ocean shipping carriers, a fleet of its own trucks and equipment, and a newly hired team of freight operators to bolster internal capabilities in order to cut out the freight forwarding middlemen that are typically relied upon in the industry. Remcoda Express provides all triage services, from picking up containers at the ports, attaching them to trailers, bringing supplies to warehouses and shipping them out for final deliveries. The move is expected to save the company up to 30% in shipping costs.

"The grand vision," says Cole Garson, IBrands COO, "is to make the services Remcoda Express provides to our company internally available to our customers and partners in the various industries we operate in. We see this as a new valuable business line for IBrands since we are solving a challenge facing our industry that won't be going away any time soon."

IBrands Global was founded by Chairman Marc Garson and is a family-owned business, operated by Marc and his sons Cole Garson, COO, Darryn Garson, Chief Growth Officer, and Remy Garson, CEO.

About IBrands Global

IBrands is a leading lifestyle brand collective with diversified holdings under ownership and management. IBrands portfolio of companies include those in industries spanning fashion & accessories, consumer goods, health & wellness, travel and food service. IBrands designs, produces, and builds brands of distinction with distribution in retail, wholesale and ecommerce in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. IBrands Global's companies include Bluzen, bebe, EBY, Alloy Apparel, Pam & Gela and Calibreeze with a large roster of private label programs for the nation's largest retailers, distributors and restaurant chains. Since the pandemic, IBrands, through its Remcoda food service division, has become the leading importer of safety equipment to the United States.

View original content:

SOURCE IBrands Global