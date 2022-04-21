Integrity Adds Limitless Insurance Services to Offer Compelling New Opportunities for Agents and Agencies

Arizona-based IMO with strong social media recruiting expertise will use Integrity's end-to-end platform to provide best-in-class technology, products and resources to agents

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Limitless Insurance Services, a fast-growing independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Scottsdale, Arizona. As part of the acquisition, Hayden Hill, President of Limitless Insurance Services, and Nina Damjanovic, Vice President of Limitless Insurance Services, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"From their first days as agents in the field, Nina and Hayden recognized how gratifying it is to serve other people," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Their work ethic is second to none, and they have already made an unbelievable impact by helping agents reach their full potential. As Integrity partners, Nina and Hayden will now have powerful technology and the support of other top industry leaders to empower their growth. Integrity's best-in-class marketing and back-office resources place Limitless Insurance Services in a position to focus on exactly what they're phenomenal at — supporting agents and serving clients. I'm beyond excited to see where they will progress with Integrity and grateful to have such a hardworking, energetic agency join our team."

Limitless Insurance Services specializes in providing life insurance, final expense insurance, mortgage protection and annuities to families across the United States. The firm pioneered a unique approach to recruiting by using social media platforms to help make potential agents aware of the opportunities an insurance career can provide. Recently, Limitless Insurance Services also launched an easy-to-use virtual sales platform that helps agents provide solutions to clients remotely. The virtual platform perfectly aligns with Integrity's long-held commitment to meet consumers where they are — in person, online and over the phone. Limitless Insurance Service's boundless energy and innovative spirit has propelled the firm to reach significant growth milestones each year, as it consistently meets the protection needs of thousands of Americans.

"Partnering with Integrity will allow Nina and me to excel at what we do best — hiring new agents and training them to be the best they can be," said Hayden Hill, President of Limitless Insurance Services. "We can now expand our product portfolio to serve even more Americans, which motivates our current agents to sell at an even higher level and build their own businesses. Adding Integrity's innovative marketing capabilities and ever-expanding suite of technology to our virtual sales platform and online recruiting approach positions us for sustained future success. We have an amazing journey ahead of us with plenty of fuel in our tank and we can't wait to get started."

"The insurance industry has been an amazing ride for us already and we have unlimited room for success ahead of us," said Nina Damjanovic, Vice President of Limitless Insurance Services. "We've watched other partners experience successful growth, and we're excited to see what Integrity's resources will do for us and the agents we serve. With Integrity's partner network and business operations supporting us, we are confident our growth will become exponential. With Integrity, there is nothing but an open horizon of opportunity for our agents, and I'm so excited to see what this partnership will help us achieve!"

Hill and Damjanovic join an impressive group of industry icons and legends who are carrying out Integrity's mission to innovate and improve insurance and financial processes. Integrity's partner network is comprised of leading companies who work collaboratively to strategize on best practices and develop solutions that help more Americans plan for the good days ahead.

Limitless Insurance Services can now access Integrity's end-to-end technology platform to offer an even more compelling future for their agents. With real-time quoting and enrollment capabilities, customer-focused product development and insightful data and analytics, Integrity's insurtech platform provides the resources agents need to reach Americans in whatever way they prefer. Limitless Insurance Services can also utilize Integrity's shared business services, such as Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, legal and compliance, as well as a world-class marketing and advertising agency.

Additionally, the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan offers Limitless Insurance Services the opportunity to offer its employees meaningful company ownership.

For more information about Limitless Insurance Services' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Limitless.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Limitless Insurance Services

Limitless Insurance Services, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leader in the life insurance space. They specialize in mortgage protection, final expense, life insurance and safe money retirement for clients, providing support both in person and virtually. With agents across the country, Limitless Insurance Services helps make the shopping process for life insurance as simple as possible for the over 50,000 clients they serve.

