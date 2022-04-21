LG REFRIGERATORS EARN ENERGY STAR EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD

LG Recognized for Advanced Adaptive Compressor Technology that Reduces Energy Usage and Lowers Greenhouse Gas Emissions

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Earth Day approaches, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has honored 43 refrigerator-freezer models from LG Electronics with the ENERGY STAR® Emerging Technology Award, more than any other brand.



The award-winning models, many of which will be highlighted in LG's Earth Day 2022 promotions, feature advanced adaptive compressors and use R-600a, a refrigerant with very low global-warming potential (GWP). They are recognized as having "innovative technologies that meet rigorous performance criteria to reduce energy use and lower greenhouse gas emissions," according to the EPA.



Refrigerators that earn this environmental distinction outperform the federal minimum standard by at least 25 percent when the compressor is in adaptive mode compared to when the compressor is in a fixed-speed mode. Recognized products also contain low GWP (below 15) refrigerant and foam.



Many feature LG's award-winning InstaView technology – a one-of-a-kind innovation that allows users to knock twice to illuminate the refrigerator door's glass panel to see inside – paired with LG Door-in-Door technology, which provides easy access to favorite drinks and snacks while minimizing cold air loss to help save energy and keep food fresh.

Also of note is that LG's ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators also feature LG's artificial intelligence-powered customer service platform, LG Proactive Customer Care. The industry-first personalized customer support tool provides customized maintenance tips and monthly usage reports that help users keep appliances working their best; and alerts that flag potential issues before they arise – at no additional cost.

