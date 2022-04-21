Motorola unveils the new moto g stylus 5G and moto g 5G

Mid-tier devices deliver premium features backed by the power of 5G

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorola today unveiled two new devices joining its North American portfolio – the new moto g stylus 5G and the moto g 5G. Powered by 5G speeds and packed with advanced camera systems, brilliant displays, and long-lasting batteries, both devices deliver the features that consumers want most, while providing new opportunities for creativity.

capture your creativity with the new moto g stylus 5G



Set your creativity free with the moto g stylus 5G. Enjoy pinpoint control with the built-in stylus that lets you jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, write captions and draw more precisely on social media apps.

Capture ultra-wide images, take sharper close-ups, and eliminate unwanted motion blur with a 50 MP camera system featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). View content, stream movies and video chat on a 6.8" Max Vision FHD+ display that stretches from edge to edge for an ultra-wide view. The 120 Hz refresh rate – a first for the moto g family in North America – offers seamless viewing, eliminating lag and providing a noticeably smoother experience.

All these experiences are powered by the Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform1 for blazing fast 5G speeds, incredibly fast processing and smooth graphics. Keep the fun going 24/7, thanks to the 5000 mAh battery2, and when it's time to recharge, get hours of power in minutes with TurboPower™ charging.

upgrade to superfast speed with the moto g 5G

Never miss a beat with the moto g 5G. With superfast 5G3 connectivity, you can download your favorite shows in seconds4, stream with virtually no buffering, and video chat without lag, so you feel like you're in the same room.

Tell your story in more ways than one with the 50 MP main camera and its Quad Pixel technology, allowing you to take sharper and brighter photos. Plus, bring games, movies and video chats to life with the ultra-wide 6.5" HD+ display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio for maximum viewing and a 90 Hz refresh rate for more fluid and seamless screen updates. Enjoy plenty of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games with up to 256 GB of built-in storage5—and add up to 1 TB more with a microSD card6.

Finally, the 5000 mAh battery means you can go for longer without running out of power—up to two days. When it comes time to charge up again, 10W rapid charging helps you power up quickly and get back to what matters.

Availability

moto g stylus 5G (2022)

In the U.S, the new moto g stylus 5G will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com starting April 28 (pre-sale: April 21; MSRP: $499.99). The device will also be available through Cricket Wireless, Dish, Boost Mobile, Republic Wireless, Verizon, AT&T, UScellular Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Google Fi, and Optimum Mobile in the coming months.

The new moto g stylus 5G will also be available in Canada in the coming months.

moto g 5G

In the U.S., the new moto g 5G will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com starting on May 19 (MSRP: $399.99). The device will also be available through Cricket Wireless, Dish, Boost Mobile, Republic Wireless, AT&T, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, and Optimum Mobile in the coming months.

The new moto g 5G will also be available in Canada in the coming months.

