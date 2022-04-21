Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Everett, Washington

READING, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has recently opened a brand-new facility in Everett, Washington. Located at 2140 Railway Avenue, it is the first new build by the company in the state of Washington. The new facility serves a much greater capacity within its existing market and offers competitive rates and exceptional personalized service.

At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance. It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions, a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"Moving to this new state-of-the-art facility will improve customer service levels and support the aggressive growth projections we expect to achieve," said Senior Vice President of the Western Region, Ed Mendoza.

The location is 15,589-square-feet and sits on 10 acres. It has three truck service bays, an automated wash bay, and a full-service fuel island.

Penske currently employs 28 associates at the new facility, and is hiring truck technicians, customer service representatives, management trainees, hikers, and drivers locally and nationwide. For a list of open positions in the Everett area and at other Penske locations across North America visit gopenske.com/careers for more information.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 372,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

