Albemarle Joins United Nations Global Compact CEO Water Mandate

Company commits to six core water management areas and annual reporting

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it has endorsed the United Nations (UN) Global Compact CEO Water Mandate, a global initiative in partnership with the Pacific Institute, that mobilizes business leaders to advance water stewardship practices.

With Albemarle's endorsement, the company commits to action and continuous improvement, over time, across six key areas of focus in water management and to report annually on progress through its CDP water disclosures and UN Global Compact communication. The six core areas for continuous improvement of water stewardship include direct operations, supply chain and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement, and transparency.

"Efficient and responsible water use is a key component of our sustainability strategy," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "Albemarle is committed to responsible management of our water resources and our sustainable business practices align directly with our endorsement of the CEO Water Mandate. Through this platform, we aim to proactively identify and manage business risks, create efficiency in our water use, realize cost savings through water use efficiency, and honor our sustainability commitments."

In 2021, Albemarle announced its goal to reduce the intensity of its freshwater use by 25% by 2030 in areas of high and extremely-high water risk, as defined by the Water Resource Institute. In La Negra, Chile, Albemarle has invested $100 million in thermal evaporator recycling technology to reduce fresh water use by 30% per kilogram of lithium carbonate. In Jordan, Albemarle has developed process innovations to expand production without increasing water intensity, including a current project to convert a waste stream into saleable product while reducing water and energy use.

Albemarle joins more than 200 global endorsing companies in the CEO Water Mandate platform. In 2021, Albemarle announced its membership to the UN Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices, and the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

About the CEO Water Mandate

The CEO Water Mandate is an initiative of the United Nations Global Compact in partnership with the Pacific Institute, that mobilizes business leaders on water, sanitation, and the Sustainable Development Goals for corporate water stewardship. Endorsers of the Mandate commit to continuous progress against six core elements (direct operations, supply chain and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement and transparency) and in so doing understand and manage their water risks. Established in 2007 the Mandate was created out of the acknowledgement that global water challenges create risk for a wide range of industry sectors, the public sector, local communities and ecosystems alike. For more information, follow @H2O_stewards on Twitter and visit our website at ceowatermandate.org.

