Credit Card Points with Impact: BMO Celebrates Earth Day with New Launch for Cardholders

CHICAGO, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank today announced it is giving customers the opportunity to support forest restoration by donating cardholder points to support the Priceless Planet Coalition. BMO customers will now be able to redeem credit card points and allocate them to tree-planting initiatives. Launched in 2020 by Mastercard, the Priceless Planet Coalition, guided by Conservation International and World Resources Institute, has a mission to restore 100 million trees by 2025.

"Being part of Mastercard's Priceless Planet Coalition is just one of many actions BMO is taking to support a sustainable future," said Ernie Johannson, Group Head of North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "What we do today will determine how our world looks tomorrow. In addition to BMO's own bold actions to grow the good, we are proud to invite customers to join us and to make action as easy as redeeming their card points. Together, our efforts can make a big impact toward sustaining a healthy environment."

Starting today, BMO cardholders in the U.S. can donate 500 of their accumulated points to Conservation International to have a tree planted to help restore the Earth's forests, a simple and powerful way to mitigate climate change. To donate points, cardholders simply sign into BMO Digital Banking on mobile devices or online at bmoharris.com, then go to the appropriate credit card account and select View and Redeem. This charitable point donation option is located under the Special Offers banner.

BMO's commitment to the Priceless Planet Coalition is just one example of how the bank is giving its customers an opportunity to grow the good in an innovative way that is directed at creating a more sustainable future and partnering with organizations that share its ambition. Today, BMO Capital Markets will also be donating a portion of Global Markets revenue from trades to fund the planting of thousands of trees for Earth Day in its Trees from Trades initiative.

BMO is a recognized sustainability leader

Carbon neutral in its own operations since 2010, BMO announced its Climate Ambition in March 2021 with a commitment to deploy $300 billion in sustainable lending and underwriting to companies pursuing sustainable outcomes by 2025. BMO is focused on being its clients' lead partner in their transition to a net zero world and, since December 2019, has completed green and sustainability-linked loans for companies in a range of sectors, with targets including decarbonization, diversity and inclusion, and health and safety. To support clients' pursuit of opportunities driven by the increasing momentum of the global economy's shift in production and consumption of energy, in 2021 BMO established a dedicated Energy Transition Group and the BMO Climate Institute.

BMO's leadership on sustainability has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World, Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World Index, and Ethisphere Institute's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

For information on BMO's commitment to a sustainable future, see its Sustainability Report.

About Mastercard's Priceless Planet Coalition

Mastercard's Priceless Planet Coalition unites the efforts of merchants, banks, cities, and consumers to take action and fight climate change. It aims to reinforce a restoration model that is not only focused on planting trees, but on re-growing forests for a positive climate, community, and biodiversity impact. To learn more about Priceless Planet Coalition, please visit www.PricelessPlanet.org

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge, and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$988 billion as of Oct. 31, 2021.

