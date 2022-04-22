Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, Texas, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming June 2022 opening of Crunch Laredo, a $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Laredo is located in a newly renovated space at 4601 San Dario Ave, previously occupied by Stein Mart.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/laredo or call 956-937-2800 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members will receive pre-opening rates with only $1 enrollment, in addition to a Crunch swag bag, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Laredo will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, the HIITZone™, a functional training area with indoor turf, group fitness and cycling studios, a personal training studio, 3D-body scanners, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, and more.

Crunch Laredo is owned by seasoned fitness veterans Brian Hibbard and John Armatas, who own 20 additional Crunch locations nationwide for Fitness Ventures.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Laredo," said co-owner Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. We can't wait to help as many people as possible reach their fitness goals and ultimately change their lives for the better!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

