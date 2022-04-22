LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newlight Technologies today announced a nationwide school art competition, encouraging students in grades K-8 to draw an idea that could help save the planet.

Newlight Technologies Launches Kid’s Art Competition to Help Save the Planet (PRNewswire)

Starting today, students can submit sketches and drawings online at www.aircarbonawards.org for the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship towards college and $5,000 to help fund environmental programs for their school or a non-profit organization.

Over the years, there have been many inventions that have helped the environment, from solar panels to cow-free leather. All of these ideas started as a dream or a vision, and many of them began as drawings on a piece of paper. Now, Newlight is looking to help showcase the next big ideas that could help save the planet.

The AIRCARBON Art Awards competition will run from April 22 - June 1 at 8 pm PST. Students can work with any art materials they want, but all submissions must be entered using the entry form on the website. The ideas and drawings can be about anything, including ways to help solve plastic pollution and climate change. Entries will be judged on creativity, optimism, determination, and empathy.

More details on contest rules and regulations can be found at: www.aircarbonawards.org. For more information about Newlight and AIRCARBON, please visit: www.aircarbon.com .

About Newlight Technologies:

Newlight Technologies, Inc. ("Newlight") is a biotechnology company converting air and greenhouse gas into a biomaterial called AIRCARBON®. Over 10 years of research, Newlight learned how to mimic a process that occurs in the ocean to make AIRCARBON: a material made by life that is plastic-free, high-performance, and carbon-negative—to replace plastic and help the environment heal. Newlight's mission is to help stop plastics pollution and climate change in this generation. For more information about Newlight and AIRCARBON, visit www.aircarbon.com.

