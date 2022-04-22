ONYX Celebrates Earth Day with Expanded Clean Power Equipment Lineup

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean power technology innovator ONYX Systems announced an expanded lineup of near zero emission propane and zero emission battery powered floorcare equipment, benefiting facilities with more environmentally friendly solutions that increase productivity and cleaning results.

Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX announces the addition of their JX-700 burnisher and JXi Battery Burnisher

"ONYX has provided thousands of contract cleaners, shopping centers, schools, and municipalities with eco-friendly solutions that dramatically improve productivity and cleaning results. Our expanded lineup of both propane and battery powered equipment now offers more options to reduce carbon emissions while creating cleaner, healthier, and safer facilities."

ONYX recently added a 708cc near-zero emission propane powered floor polisher/burnisher to its floorcare line, the JX-700 Propane Burnisher (shown below), and is delighted to announce the launch of its first zero-emission battery powered floor Polisher/Burnisher, the JXi Burnisher (shown below). These two additions to its lineup nicely round off its complete range of clean air floorcare equipment.

About ONYX Systems, LLC

Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX provides technology to help power a cleaner future. ONYX products utilize near zero and zero emission technologies to ensure clean, safe, and reliable solutions for commercial operators. For additional information see www.onyxsolutions.com.

