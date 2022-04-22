Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Outokumpu publishes its Q1 2022 interim report and arranges a webcast on May 5, 2022

Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago

HELSINKI, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outokumpu will publish its January–March 2022 interim report on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at approximately 9.00 am EEST.

A live webcast and conference call to analysts, investors and representatives of media will be arranged later on the same day, at 3.00 pm EEST at https://outokumpu.videosync.fi/2022-05-05-q1, hosted by President and CEO Heikki Malinen and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell.

To participate via conference call and to ask questions, please dial in the call 5–10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422
PIN: 61980159#

All the interim report materials, a link to the webcast and later on its recording are available at: www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.

For more information:
Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, Tel. +358 400 719 669
Media: Päivi Allenius, VP – Communications, Tel. +358 40 753 7374

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/outokumpu-oyj/r/outokumpu-publishes-its-q1-2022-interim-report-and-arranges-a-webcast-on-may-5--2022,c3550869

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outokumpu-publishes-its-q1-2022-interim-report-and-arranges-a-webcast-on-may-5-2022-301530830.html

SOURCE Outokumpu Oyj

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.