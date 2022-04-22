Universal Technical Institute & MIAT Open Doors to New, In-Demand Careers During National Open House Event

Campuses celebrate Skilled Trades Day by welcoming prospective students, graduates and employers

PHOENIX , April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and its network of UTI and MIAT campuses nationwide1 will be celebrating Skilled Trades Day on Wednesday, May 4, by opening its doors to the community, and showing prospective students the career opportunities available to graduates who've trained in the skilled trades.

The "Open Doors" event will simultaneously be held on most of UTI's campuses and online, making it accessible to anyone interested in learning more about UTI's training programs, including automotive, diesel, motorcycle and marine technician training, welding, and CNC machining. Through its recent acquisition of MIAT College of Technology in Canton, Mich. and Houston, Texas, training is also available in aerospace maintenance, robotics and automation, HVAC, energy technology and wind power and industrial maintenance. Participating UTI and MIAT campuses will be open to the public from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m local time.

UTI campuses are also teaming up with local automotive dealerships, manufacturers and other industry partners to showcase the need for highly-skilled trades professionals.

"The Open Doors Event' is the largest event of its kind that UTI has hosted, and we're expecting thousands of guests to join us on May 4," said UTI EVP of Campus Operations, Sherrell Smith. "We are extremely thankful to our employment and industry partners for taking the time to help us emphasize the role these new students can have in vital industries, and the hiring incentives they may offer, such as tuition reimbursement. With more than 146,000 combined job openings[2] in the automotive, diesel and welding industries projected annually through 2030, now is the time to introduce students to the educational experience UTI can provide, and training programs that can be completed in as little as 36 weeks."

Additionally, participating campuses will provide their own unique live demonstrations and hands-on experiences in their state-of-the-industry labs, such as automotive dynamometer runs and virtual welders.

About Universal Technical Institute , Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 14 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and on Twitter @news_UTI.

2 Source: www.bls.gov National 2020-2030 projection; includes net employment changes and net replacements. UTI is an educational institution and cannot guarantee employment or salary.

1 All campuses with the exception of UTI-Austin and MMI Phoenix will be open to the public.

