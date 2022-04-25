Bee and Honey Promote Baby Products via Virtual Event

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Follow Bee and Honey to see the best-selling products of various companies!" On 18 April, with the theme of "Quality Products for Babies, Great Care for Growth", the fourth trade promotion activity of "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" was broadcasted on the Canton Fair's official Facebook account as scheduled to introduce China's high-quality infant products and their producers. Via online connection, Bee and Honey, Canton Fair's mascots, interacted actively with representatives from Yifa Import and Export Company, Tera Fund Plastic Products Company, and Prodigy Daily Production Company. Especially, Bee visited Mesuca Sports in person as an onsite presenter.

Yifa introduced Palmbaby baby diapers and wet wipes made of fully biodegradable bamboo fibers. The products are eco-friendly, skin-friendly and non-irritating, ensuring that baby's skin is well cared for. Tera Fund's Audi licensed ride-on cars for both children and parents are simple to operate and capable of carrying up to 100 kilograms, allowing for quality time between parents and children. Prodigy highlighted retractable safety gates, plug protectors and door stops. They are all easy to install and provide protection for children. Mesuca Sports focused on the needs of newborns and young children at home. They collaborated with Disney and Marvel to incorporate well-known characters into kids' goods like 3D scooters, roller shoes and travel bags. The variety of baby and child items available to online visitors was overwhelming. The livestream drew over 280,000 views worldwide, reflecting the high level of interest among international fans.

Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, told reporters that it was necessary for China's baby products and toys industries to transform from product manufacturers to product creators and developers, and that products featuring eco-friendly materials and IP licenses were among the industries' highlights. She went on to say that they hoped to engage more Chinese companies in the virtual promotion activities and help them in identifying new markets using the Canton Fair platform.

This session's "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" activities focus on eight themes to better serve domestic and international circulations and contribute to the stability of trade, supply chain and industrial chains.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLzbB921_Z8K-q2l_padNIZur15hIwVow for more details.

