Castellum: Interim report January-March 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum reports largest increase in earnings in its history

Income for the period January–March 2022 MSEK 2,193 (1,502).

Income from property management MSEK 1,151 (779), corresponding to SEK 3.40 per share (2.82).

Change in value on properties MSEK 442 (1,607) and derivatives MSEK 1,366 (19).

Net income for the period MSEK 3,613 (3,840), corresponding to SEK 10.68 (13.90) per share.

Long-term net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV) amounted to SEK 259 per share (220), an increase of 18 per cent.

Investments totalling MSEK 1,195 (688) in existing portfolios, acquisitions of MSEK 75 (177) and sales of MSEK 2,302 (9,879).

Net lettings for the period were MSEK 25 (40).

"As the foremost and largest commercial property company in the Nordic region with a strong financial position, we have attractive investments in the right locations and a strong underlying business with a low vacancy rate, a high-quality portfolio and an efficient administrative organization," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum AB.

Attachment: Interim report January-March 2022

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB, tel. +46 70-458 24 70

Maria Strandberg, CFO Castellum AB, tel. +46 70-398 23 80

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 8:00 a.m. CEST on 25 April 2022.

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 March 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 182 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

