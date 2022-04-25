Porton Advanced and Sinorda Biomedicine Enter Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Cell Therapy Development for Solid Tumors

SUZHOU, China, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzhou Porton Advanced Solutions Ltd. ('Porton Advanced') and Guizhou Sinorda Biomedicine Co. Ltd ('Sinorda Biomedicine') today announced a long-term strategic partnership in cell and gene therapy R&D and platform development.

(PRNewswire)

Porton Advanced offers an end-to-end gene and cell therapy CDMO service platform covering plasmids, cell therapy, gene therapy, oncolytic virus, mRNA therapy and Bacterial Therapy. With broad experience in domestic and international new drug filing, Sinorda Biomedicine focuses on the R&D of innovative drugs for digestive tract diseases, tumor immunotherapy and oncolytic virus therapy, and has several new drug projects in clinical stage. Its subsidiary, Jiangsu Tairui Sinorda Biomedicine Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., provides pre-clinical and clinical research services for tumor immune pharmacology and efficacy.

Under the agreement, Porton Advanced will provide services to accelerate the development, production and registration of breakthrough cell therapies currently being developed by Sinorda Biomedicine, including its T-cell immunotherapy product for colorectal cancer, SND002 (Sentinel lymph node T cell) and other pipelines. Porton Advanced will also work with Sinorda Biomedicine to support its cell and gene therapeutic R&D and production.

SND002 (SLN-T) , the first collaborated project, received approval for the initiation of Phase II clinical trials in Europe. Previously, the product was also awarded for 'the Breakthrough New Drugs' by the Chinese National Science and Technology Major Project. The launch of this critical first project allows the integration of resources and capabilities from both Porton Advanced and Sinorda and promises greater synergy to accelerate the clinical development and approval of Sinorda's SLN-T program.

Dr. Yangzhou Wang, CEO of Proton Advanced, said, "Sinorda Biomedicine has a proven track record in drug development in China, US and Europe. The company possesses great expertise in immunology and oncolytic viruses, as well as cutting-edge immune functional assays, technologies, and capabilities. I am excited to see how our end-to-end cell and gene therapy CDMO platforms and quality systems can complement these capabilities and enhance Sinorda's pipeline. Supporting Sinorda's development, production and regulatory filing and accelerating its cell therapy drugs to market is a great cause and a great opportunity. We look forward to the opportunity to help Sinorda establish advanced therapies that benefit patients globally."

Dr. Pingsheng Hu, founder of Sinorda Biomedicine, said, "The entering of the strategic collaboration between Sinorda and Porton Advanced is a significant milestone to speed up the clinical development of our novel immunotherapies for solid tumors. Sinorda has long-term experiences in clinical application of immunotherapy in solid tumors. In addition, Sinorda has rich resources in clinical research, in clinical bio-bank for real world data study with cutting edge technologies for evaluation of immunotherapy. Porton Advanced brings an integrated CDMO platform, innovative technologies and an international team, with experiences from R&D stage to market approval and commercial production. Those capabilities from both sides will bring great opportunities in future development, that will contribute to value creation in the long term for both companies."

About Porton Advanced

Porton Advanced Solutions (Porton Advanced) is a Cell & Gene therapies (CGT) CDMO company, providing end-to-end process development (PD), analytical development (AD), GMP manufacturing and testing services to meet clients' needs for their therapeutic products at the pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial stage. Our dedicated process development and analytical development teams have established not only robust platforms-based USP/DSP and GMP manufacturing capability and capacity, but also, proprietary technologies to further empower our clients' successes. Our services include gene & cell engineering discovery research and technology licensing, process development and analytical development, testing, drug substances (DS) and drug products (DP), cGMP manufacturing across plasmids, cell therapy, gene therapy, virotherapy and mRNA-based therapeutic platforms.

About Sinorda Biomedicine

Guizhou Sinorda Biomedicine Co., Ltd. focuses on the development of innovative drugs and industrialization of tumor immunotherapy. As a pioneer in tumor immunotherapy with the ability to develop bio-innovative drugs, Sinorda boasts an experienced technical and management team, and rich experience in innovative drug development and international cooperation between China, the United States and Europe. The company owns a number of innovative drug product pipelines in the clinical stage, and has established extensive cooperation with domestic and foreign well-known pharmaceutical companies, R&D institutions, CROs, CMOs and government departments, building a new drug development system with shared resources, overlapping advantages and high competitiveness. The company will develop innovative drugs at low cost and high speed, and become an innovative drug company with the highest growth value in the industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Porton Advanced