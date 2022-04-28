InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Smartphone Holder (FED-2049)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I thought there could be a more comfortable and convenient way to record an activity, outing or other special event," said an inventor, from Auburn, Wash., "so I invented the PHONE POUCH. My design would ensure that both hands remain free while recoding a video with your smartphone."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free accessory for taking videos/photos with a smartphone. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold the phone. As a result, it reduces sore arms and fatigue and it helps to prevent accidental drops and damage. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2049, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp