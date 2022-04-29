coreNOC, Inc. Announces Strategic Consulting Agreement to Bring Broadband Connection to Southeast Alaska Native Communities

OWASSO, Okla. , April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- coreNOC, Inc., a leader in 5G telecommunications equipment deployment, announced they have entered into a Strategic Consulting Agreement with the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida). coreNOC, Inc., a Native American owned business, understands the challenges and struggles Indian tribes across North America face due to the existing digital divide.

Earlier this year, Tlingit and Haida gathered responses from two broadband surveys that underscored the critical need for better broadband in rural Southeast Alaska communities. Many communities still lack the connectivity needed to access healthcare, education, remote employment opportunities and business resources.

Since 2019, Tlingit and Haida have been working with Southeast Alaska village tribes to secure the mid-band spectrum licenses. They created a comprehensive plan to offer broadband services to 10,000 people in Southeast Alaska who currently have limited or no access in their area. Recently, the Federal Communications Commissions (FCC) issued the broadband license for deployment. Funding has been secured for a pilot project in Wrangell, Alaska, to be completed under their new Tidal Network department that will focus on extending fixed wireless internet service to provide broadband services to the community.

"The bottom line and sole focus of the work we are doing under Tidal Network is to ensure reliable internet to our underserved rural communities in Southeast Alaska," said Chief Development Officer Will Ware.

"We are committed to helping our communities secure the high-speed internet access they deserve," said President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson. "The disparity and lack of reliable internet in our rural communities is apparent and it's critical our villages are not left behind in this digital age. I want to thank Second Vice President Will Micklin for his many years of advocacy and work to get better broadband access to our people and communities."

"coreNOC, Inc is honored to be selected as a strategic consulting partner to help deploy a state-of-the-art broadband network. Our years of experience with launching new telecommunication markets is a perfect fit for our new partners. We will leverage our industry expertise to bring broadband services to those who currently have limited or no broadband options." Stated Johnie Johnson, CEO, coreNOC, Inc.

