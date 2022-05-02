AWH Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in May

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

6 th Annual Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference : CEO and Founder, Abner Kurtin , will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, May 11 th at 8:00 am ET . The webcast can be accessed here and will be available for 90 days.



Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference: CEO and Founder, Abner Kurtin , will participate in a virtual panel alongside Curaleaf, Verano, and Ayr on Friday, May 13th at 12:55 pm ET . The team will also participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day. Contact your Wolfe representative for more information at sales@wolferesearch.com CEO and Founder,, will participate in a virtual panel alongside Curaleaf, Verano, andonat. The team will also participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day. Contact your Wolfe representative for more information at

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc (AWH):

AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

