The Best Place for Working Parents® 2022 National Summit Gathers Fortune 500 Company Leaders in Fort Worth, Texas to Set the Standard of Company Support for Working Parents

The invite-only, three-day event will feature speakers from American Airlines, Fossil, Hilti, Match, PMG, Yum! Brands, and more, sharing key strategies for building a stronger workforce through family-friendly and business-friendly initiatives.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, May 4-6, 2022, hundreds of Fortune 500 company leaders will gather together in Fort Worth, Texas for The Best Place for Working Parents® 2022 National Summit to discuss how business leaders are setting a new precedent for what it means to be family-friendly through policies that are benefiting working parents and their companies' bottom line. The inaugural summit is hosted by The Best Place for Working Parents® initiative, a leading network of designated companies across the U.S. dedicated to supporting working parents and families through evidence-based policies and practices.

Speaking on the importance of these policies are company leaders from American Airlines, Fossil, Hilti, Match, PMG, Yum! Brands, J.P. Morgan Chase, and many others. The Summit's featured keynote speaker is an award-winning social science writer, head of the TMW Center at the University of Chicago, and author of Parent Nation, Dr. Dana Suskind.

"Working parents, and specifically working women, are leaving the workforce at an astounding rate to care for their families, but this is more than a women's issue, it is an economic issue. It's a critically important time for companies to step up in ways that both empower their employees to be successful and allow their workplaces to thrive," said Sadie Funk, Director of The Best Place for Working Parents®. "Our goal for the Summit is to be a collaborative, open forum for top business leaders to learn and share about innovative family-friendly policies that are helping their workforce and enabling them to attract and retain top talent. By using smart family-friendly and business-friendly strategies, we can set a new standard of support for working parents and lead a widespread movement of productive and engaged workplaces across the country."

"We need to come together as a society to ensure that every parent feels supported and celebrated, both in the workplace and at home," said Dr. Dana Suskind, keynote speaker for this year's Summit and award-winning social science writer and author of Parent Nation. "The Best Place for Working Parents® Summit has created a unique opportunity for businesses to support their employees in a tangible way - that both helps their workforce and their strategic business imperatives. I am thrilled to be speaking at the inaugural event to an audience that is proactively shaping family-friendly workplaces, ultimately to uplift families, businesses, and entire communities."



More than 15 million U.S. workers have quit their jobs since April 2021, and in a recent survey by McKinse y , 45% percent of workers said taking care of family was a key factor in their decision to leave. Recognizing the urgency to attract and retain top talent today, the upcoming Summit will address research-backed policies and benefits for families that also have a positive impact on business profitability.

The Best Place for Working Parents® 2022 National Summit will take place at the Hotel Drover in Fort Worth, Texas May 4-6, 2022. The full Summit agenda and list of speakers can be viewed at bestplace4workingparents.com/2022-national-summit/ .

About The Best Place for Working Parents®

The Best Place for Working Parents is a collaborative and growing network of businesses across the U.S. dedicated to providing support for working parents through evidence-based strategies, proving that family-friendly is business-friendly. A public-private partnership, The Best Place for Working Parents offers a competitive designation that recognizes innovation across the top 10 research-backed family-friendly policies that help working parent employees and boost employers' bottom line. Businesses can qualify to become a Best Place for Working Parents® business designation by taking the first-of-its-kind business online self-assessment. Learn more about The Best Place for Working Parents® at https://bestplace4workingparents.com

