ENEL AMÉRICAS ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago

SANTIAGO, Chile, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Américas (NYSE: ENIA), announced today that its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021.

Enel Américas is a company engaged in the electricity generation and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Panamá. Our consolidated assets and operating revenues were US$ 35.0 billion and US$16.1 billion respectively, in 2021.

The document is available on Enel Américas' website at www.enelamericas.com in the Investor Relations Section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov.

