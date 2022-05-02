InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Spoon Rest for Kitchens (PIT-1173)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the food service industry and I thought there should be a safe and sanitary way to rest a spoon while cooking," said an inventor, from Youngstown, Ohio, "so I invented the SAFE SPOON HOLDER. My design would offer cooks peace of mind knowing that a cooking spoon would be fully protected from pesky insects, bugs and germs."

The invention protects a cooking spoon from bugs and germs during use. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional spoon rests and holders. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it saves time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

