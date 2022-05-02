MARCH OF DIMES ANNOUNCES THIRD ANNUAL IT STARTS WITH MOM CAMPAIGN WITH A FOCUS ON CELEBRATING AND LEARNING ABOUT PARENTAL MILESTONES

Initiative Provides Families the Most-Needed Information, Resources Before, During & After Pregnancy

Kick-off event "It Starts With Mom Live" to feature Kelly Rowland as Keynote Speaker

ARLINGTON, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the leading organization fighting for the health of all moms and babies, today announced its third annual It Starts With Mom campaign with a series of activities beginning May 5 and continuing throughout the year, including its signature event, It Starts With Mom Live. Alongside singer, actor, producer and author Kelly Rowland and participating speakers and partners, It Starts With Mom Live will bring together moms, families, leading health experts and celebrities to discuss issues important to moms today.

It Starts With Mom, which is nationally sponsored by Clearblue, The Honest Company and EMD Serono, serves as an education opportunity to provide the latest maternal health information and resources for moms at each stage of pregnancy and new motherhood at ItsStartsWithMom.org. In a new survey commissioned by March of Dimes, and conducted by Harris Poll, 6 out of 10 women 18-years or older said they have little to no knowledge of mental health issues women face during pregnancy and childbirth. Similarly, 60% of women were unaware of the problems new moms face with postpartum care and support. These insights helped guide the development of health education materials for It Starts with Mom around mental health, birth trauma/healing, sex after pregnancy, and finances and work, as 9 out of 10 people believe March of Dimes can make a difference in health problems that are risks to moms during pregnancy and childbirth.

The theme for It Starts With Mom 2022 is "Mom's Firsts – Celebrating Parental Milestones." Parental milestones are not always recognized as much as milestones in childhood, but every milestone a child achieves starts with mom. It Starts With Mom will flip the script and instead celebrate the importance of parental milestones, from the first birthing class to the first diaper change.

"We all love our babies and while it's natural to focus on celebrating them, it's important for us to also celebrate moms. The fact is that childbirth and childrearing in the United States can be tremendously challenging, and we want to make sure parents know that we're here to support them over the course of their pregnancy journey," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "Whether a mom is expecting her first or fourth child, It Starts With Mom will celebrate, educate and support moms every step of the way."

The third annual It Starts With Mom Live will premiere on May 5 at 11 a.m. ET. The virtual event, which will be streamed across March of Dimes YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter channels, will feature a fireside chat between Rowland and moderator and podcast host Kanika Chadda-Gupta, who will discuss the everyday struggles of mothers worldwide and set the table for panel discussions on how we can put mothers first in every aspect of their lives. Additional discussions include: "Managing the Motherload: How to Put Mom's Health First in the Post-Pandemic World;" "Reimaging the Workplace: How to Put Moms First at Work;" and "Improving the Future: How to Advocate For Moms and Babies Everywhere." Lifestyle Mentor and Wellness Coach Dai Manuel will also join the program as a special guest.

"I'm so excited to be a part of It Starts With Mom. As a mother of two, I know all about the difficulties that mothers face every day, and that's why March of Dimes is an organization that is very near to my heart," said Rowland. "Moms are strong, powerful and resilient. It Starts With Mom is an opportunity for us all to celebrate that fact and turn our attention to supporting the moms out there that need a reminder."

As part of It Starts With Mom, March of Dimes unveiled its new baby shower program, offering baby showers to mothers in need to celebrate this milestone moment in a mom's life. Additionally, as part of an ongoing partnership with Mom 2.0, March of Dimes recently served as a cause partner for the Mom 2.0 Summit, a three-day event connecting organizations and brands with today's parents. The partnership with Mom 2.0 also focuses on opportunities to build community, share relevant health information and connect with families throughout the year through It Starts With Mom.

For more information, and to register for It Starts With Mom Live, visit ItsStartsWithMom.org.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family.

