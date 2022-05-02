Vedere Bio II to Present Two Abstracts at the ASGCT 2022 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedere Bio II, Inc., a company developing transformative, next-generation therapies for vision restoration and preservation, today announced that two data abstracts will be presented at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) taking place in Washington, D.C., or virtually, May 16-19, 2022.

The presentations will showcase four novel, proprietary AAV capsids with high retinal transduction efficiency, as well as a new cell line (X-RAP™) for rAAV manufacturing. These advances enhance the probability of success for Vedere's lead program and the ability to establish a pipeline with scalable manufacturability.

Details for the oral and poster presentations are as follows.

Oral presentation:

Novel AAV Capsids for Intravitreal Delivery: Identifying and Characterizing Novel AAV Variants in Non-Human Primates (Abstract #1199)

Date/Time/Location: Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 11:15 AM - 11:30 AM in Ballroom A

Session: Novel AAV Capsids for the Brain, Eye, and Kidney

Poster presentation:

X-RAP™ Suspension Cell Line and Its Platform: Vedere's Solution for rAAV Manufacturing (Abstract #416)

Date/Time/Location: Monday, May 16, 2022 from 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM in Hall D

Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing I

About Vedere Bio II, Inc.

Vedere Bio II is a privately held, emerging biopharmaceutical company leveraging proprietary optogenetics and photoswitch technologies along with novel AAV capsids to restore vision in all patients with vision loss due to photoreceptor cell death. Comprising a diverse team of pioneering scientists and drug developers, Vedere Bio II is discovering and developing next generation ocular therapies to restore and preserve vision for those patients. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA and is funded by Atlas Ventures, Octagon Capital, Mission BioCapital, Samsara BioCapital, the RD Fund and Casdin Capital. For more information, please visit www.vederebio.com or follow Vedere Bio II on Twitter and LinkedIn.

