TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

(PRNewsfoto/TuSimple) (PRNewswire)

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 , at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time , management will present in a panel at the Bank of America 2022 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference in Boston, MA.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 , at 1:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time, management will present in a virtual track presentation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual China Summit 2022.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 , at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time , management will present in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 , management will virtually participate in the 2022 UBS Global Truck, Commercial Vehicle and Powertrain Conference.

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 , at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time , management will present in a virtual panel at the Wolfe 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all the conferences above. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.