Aim for Zero: RLX Technology Plans to Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2050

BEIJING, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX, "RLX") today announced its net-zero carbon emission plan, "Aim for Zero," to achieve carbon neutrality in its operation by 2033 and along RLX's value chain by 2050.

According to Aim for Zero, RLX, known for its RELX-branded e-cigarette, will take eight measures to achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emission in its value chain.

Aim for Zero (PRNewswire)

On the production side, RLX will start to reduce the waste in its offices, production lines, and laboratories and aim to lower the share of waste landfilling by 30 percent from 2021 to 2033.

RLX also plans to turn one of its self-owned factories into a zero-emission factory in 2033.

The company will also form a green supply chain partnership and encourage its supply chain partners to use more renewable energy and set up a net-zero or reduced carbon emission plan.

As for RLX's products, RLX plans to reduce disposable plastic packaging by 2025 and use only recyclable, reusable, or degradable plastic packaging by 2033. RLX will also invest in developing a zero-carbon RELX product by 2025.

The Pods Recycling project is RLX's primary emphasis on achieving the net-zero goal. By the end of 2022, the project will cover the entire nation and target increasing the recycling cartridge volume by a triple from 2022 to 2025.

RLX has recycled over 1 million cartridges through its Pods Recycling project in China, which RLX launched in 2021, aiming to turn the used cartridges into raw materials for cement and use the cement to build infrastructure in China's counties. Through the Pods Recycling project, RLX's first road made with cement has been in operations in Chengde, Hebei province of China.

RLX aims to turn at least one of its branded stores into a zero-emission green store by the end of 2023 while encouraging its employees to adapt to a low-carbon lifestyle.

RLX has not stopped pulling resources into reducing carbon emissions in the past years. According to TÜV Rheinland, a global leading independent assurance services provider, in 2021, RLX's Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen offices and laboratories achieved net-zero carbon emission in their operation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RLX TECHNOLOGY