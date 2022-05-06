Harbour BioMed Appoints Dr. Alexander A. Zukiwski to its Scientific Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", HKEX:02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander A. Zukiwski, MD, to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Zukiwski joined CASI Pharmaceuticals in April 2017 as Chief Medical Officer. Prior to joining CASI Pharmaceuticals Dr. Zukiwski was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Arno Therapeutics and had been a Director of Arno Therapeutics. Prior to Arno in 2007, Dr. Zukiwski served as Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Clinical Research at MedImmune. Prior to MedImmune, Dr. Zukiwski held several roles of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development LLC (J&JPRD)and Ortho Biotech. Before joining J&J, he served in clinical oncology positions at pharmaceutical companies including Hoffmann-LaRoche, Glaxo Wellcome and Rhone- Poulenc Rorer.

Dr. Zukiwski has more than 25 years of experience in global drug development and supported the clinical evaluation and registration of many successful oncology therapeutic agents, including Taxotere®, Xeloda®, Procrit®/Eprex®, Velcade®, Yondelis®, and Doxil®. He previously served as a Member of Medical Advisory Board at Gem Pharmaceuticals, LLC and served as a Director of Ambit Biosciences Corporation and currently serves as a Director of Oncolyze, Inc. Dr. Zukiwski holds a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from the University of Alberta and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Calgary. He conducted his post-graduate training at St. Thomas Hospital Medical Center in Akron, Ohio and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"We're pleased to welcome Dr. Zukiwski to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "His expertise in the field of oncology and deep experience in clinical evaluation and registration will be invaluable to HBM as we grow and advance our innovative pipeline to serve patients worldwide. He will work closely with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Humphrey Gardner and rest of the management team to drive our global clinical portfolio and to optimize the pipeline strategy."

"It's an honor to join the HBM Scientific Advisory Board. I'm impressed with HBM's global vision as well as innovative pipeline powered by its competitive research and development engine," commented Dr. Zukiwski. "I look forward to working with the other members of the SAB and Dr. Wang's talented team in bringing forward transformative therapeutics on a global basis."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.



The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.

