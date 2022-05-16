PG&E Corporation Schedules 2022 Investor Day

OAKLAND, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold an investor day on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The public can access the presentation through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

PG&E Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PG&E Corporation) (PRNewswire)

What: 2022 Investor Day

When: Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live webcast will be available at

http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Please contact Investor Relations at invrel@pge-corp.com if you have any questions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

