SymphonyAI Industrial Launches MOM 360™ - Manufacturing Operations Management

WOBURN, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Industrial announced today the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI) embedded MOM 360 manufacturing operations management with integrated manufacturing execution systems (MES) capabilities, enterprise-level governance, and AI-based process optimization. MOM 360 is designed to help companies achieve Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing goals of data-driven process optimization at enterprise scale.

"MOM 360 is unique in delivering modular, composable manufacturing operations capabilities," said Barry Johnson, president of SymphonyAI Industrial's Digital Manufacturing unit. "Our platform and suite of manufacturing and plant operations capabilities are highly differentiated in offering accelerated time to value, scale on-demand, and AI-first architecture to our customers."

"Manufacturers can deploy our composable MES software capabilities on demand, unlike rip-and-replace broad monoliths in the market that cannot provide flexible scale across lines and plants," said Johnson. "Our customers can scale deployment across multiple plants and balance standardization with the need for local plant-specific needs to achieve process and asset efficiencies at scale."

"We are using SymphonyAI Industrial's platform to bring more responsiveness and efficiency to more plants and operations through the rapid deployment of digital manufacturing at the frontline," said Brian Brinkmeier, senior manager of Digital Shop Floor at 3M.

"The combination of composable MOM, connected worker, and asset performance management applications, with already-established artificial intelligence capabilities and planned future investments, makes SymphonyAI Industrial a compelling choice for manufacturing companies looking for a long-term partner to transform operations," said Tom Comstock, principal analyst at LNS Research.

SymphonyAI's MES software is built on a composable, workflow-driven application architecture that enables organizations to turn on and implement only the processes they need, thus reducing the time-to-value compared to traditional MES solutions. Symphony's solution includes:

Manufacturing Execution System processes to convert inputs to finished goods, including base-level current and future modules such as production execution, work order processing and sequencing, incident management, material verification, and recipe management.

Integration Platform (IIoT 360) 100+ pre-built connectors, ranging from sensors (Level 1) to enterprise systems (Level 4/5), provide easy integration into the manufacturing IT/OT ecosystem

EurekaAI cloud-based IoT and AI platform supports high-speed data ingestion, multi-variate model development and processing, and rich, predictive, and prescriptive open and closed-loop recommendations and reporting for enabling process lines to achieve " Golden Batch " to increase yield and sustainability.

SymphonyAI Industrial also announced a rich integration between MOM 360 and the recently acquired connected worker software, Proceedix. This changes how deskless workers work: anytime, anywhere, on smartphones, tablets, and smart glasses.

SymphonyAI Industrial

SymphonyAI Industrial, a SymphonyAI business, is an innovator in industrial insight, accelerating autonomous plant operations. The industry leading EurekaAI/IoT platform and industrial optimization solutions connect tens of thousands of assets and workflows in manufacturing plants globally and process billions of data points daily, pushing new plateaus in operational intelligence.

Digital manufacturing composable enterprise MOM/MES solutions can be operational in 90 days to connect devices, processes, people, and systems with harmonizing plant automation and control.

Plant performance applications span asset predictive maintenance and process health and optimization, maintaining high availability of equipment, extending the life of capital assets, and reducing process variability.

Connected frontline worker solutions mobilize people to handle even their most complex processes away from their desks with human-driven procedure and instruction support, using a combination of glasses, smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

SymphonyAI Industrial solutions provide high value to users by driving variability out of processes and optimizing operations for throughput, yield, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, approaching 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

