Akash Combines Priyanka Chopra and the hit Netflix show "You" in his New Music Video

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Priyanka" is the first of the trio of tracks that will be released in early spring/summer by the Indian Hip-pop artist Akash. "Priyanka" is upbeat, catchy, and an infectious summer hit to add to your playlist. The track also features background vocals from the "Granddaughter of Hip-Hop" LeA Robinson.

This song is about Akash imagining an encounter with his first crush, Priyanka Chopra. Throughout the song, you hear the story of Akash attempting to pursue her romantically. He imagines what being with her would be like but, unfortunately, misses the opportunity. "Priyanka" is also a celebration of Mrs. Chopra and her success for the Indian community.

The music video for "Priyanka," is the real bombshell with this release. Debuting on May 5th, "Priyanka" explores an innocent but awkward crush becoming something more sinister. Loosely based on the hit Netflix show, "You," Akash plays the role of an obsessive boyfriend who uses every tool available to remove any obstacle, including people, that interferes with him getting to his true love. Thirty seconds into the video, you'll be glued to your screen.

Akash Ahuja is a New York-based Indian musical artist best known for seamlessly fusing modern pop and hip-hop with classical Indian sounds to mold a sound all his own. Fostering his love of music from a very young age, Akash brought his passion to light in 2020 with his first official release, "Affection," charting on iTunes Hip-Hop Top 50.

Akash has garnered international fame as the First Indian on a Times Square Billboard. He's played sold-out concerts in India and featured in Canada's Desi-Fest, a festival that celebrates the South Asian community. Most recently, Akash has sat down with music mogul and CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles on the Youtube Series' Club 300 Unplugged' to talk about his music and how he is able to fund his own journey.

"Priyanka" was released on April 29th, 2022, and is available on all streaming platforms worldwide. "Priyanka," the music video, will be released on May 5th, 2022, and be available on Akash's Youtube channel.

For more information about "Akash Ahuja," visit here.

