HVAC Company Peace Heating and Air Conditioning Lists 10 Signs People Need Emergency AC Service Right Away

From Odd Noises Coming from the Air Conditioner to Bad Smells and Poor Indoor Air Quality, Home and Business Owners Who Notice These Issues Should Call for A/C Service As Soon As Possible

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Pysz, owner of the Charlotte HVAC repair company Peace Heating and Air Conditioning, knows firsthand that HVAC systems often provide clues that they are about to go on the fritz.

With summer on the way, Pysz wants to ensure that his customers stay as comfortable as possible when the mercury rises. This inspired him to post a new blog that lists the 10 signs that people need emergency AC service right away.

To check out the new blog, please visit https://peaceheatingandairconditioning.com/2022/04/11/signs-you-need-emergency-ac-service-right-away/ .

As the blog notes, a strange sound coming from the AC unit is probably the most reliable and common early warning sign that something is amiss. This can include rattling, banging, pinging or gurgling from within the system.

"Call Peace Heating & Air Conditioning for 24-hour emergency AC service if you notice these noises," the blog notes, adding that it is typically a lot less expensive and more cost-effective to have air conditioner repair services done at the first indication of a problem.

A musty or damp smell emanating from the unit can also signify a problem that could include ice in the AC system or that the unit needs to have its drain cleaned out. If a business owner or homeowner notices smoke or the smell of something burning, the system and breaker should be turned off immediately.

Bad indoor air quality, visible ice on the unit and poor airflow are also signs that the AC should be serviced as soon as possible.

