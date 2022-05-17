InventHelp Inventor Develops Sports-Themed Water Sprinkler for Yards (TRO-554)

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a lawn sprinkler for sports fans that can be used to water the grass or play with on hot summer days," said an inventor, from East Gwillimbury, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the WATER BALL SPRINKLER. My design would offer a fun alternative to dull and boring sprinklers."

The patent-pending invention provides a sports-themed water sprinkler for yards. In doing so, it offers a convenient way to keep a lawn green and lush. It also enables users to cool off on hot days and it could enhance style and team spirit. The invention features a durable and novel design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-554, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

