Storyblok Raises $47M Series B Led by Mubadala Capital and HV Capital to Make Headless Content Management the New Standard

The funding will be used to continue building the best CMS experience for developers and marketers who want to scale their storytelling

LINZ, Austria, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , an enterprise headless content management system (CMS) that enables developers and marketers to deliver powerful content experiences on any digital platform, today announced the close of its $47M Series B financing, led by Mubadala Capital and HV Capital and joined by existing investors 3VC and firstminute capital. Storyblok previously raised $11 million.

Following the company's last funding round in February 2021, Storyblok has increased the size of its team by 500% across 38 countries and more than doubled its users, projects, and agency partners. The new funding will further accelerate product innovation, growth into the U.S. and Europe—as well as an expansion into APAC—and growth of the ecosystem of partners and apps.

The company was founded by Dominik Angerer and Alexander Feiglstorfer in 2017 during their time working at a web development agency. Their frustrating experience with traditional content management systems, and their inability to find a system that would be a good fit for both developers and content editors, inspired them to build a headless CMS that works for all users.

Storyblok is currently used by 74,000 developers and marketers from 130+ countries, building 120,000 projects. Leading brands such as Adidas, Renault, and Marc O'Polo use Storyblok to organize content and tell better stories globally and instantaneously on all channels.

"We've been big believers in Storyblok from day one, and the speed at which the company has managed to scale since our Series A investment has been remarkable. Storyblok's strong organic traction is a real testament to the quality of the product Dominik and Alex have built, and we are excited to continue our partnership with the Storyblok team," said Fatou Bintou Sagnang, Partner at Mubadala Capital Ventures.

"As a truly remote company with a global customer base, Storyblok is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in the global content management market. The company's remote-first philosophy, along with Dominik's and Alexander's vision, gives them tremendous advantages to scale their product globally at a rapid pace and quickly won our investment team over. We're delighted to be partnering with Storyblok and its innovative team to further support the company's growth ambitions," said Jannis Fett, Investment Manager at HV Capital.

Headless CMS represents the next generation of content management systems, promising a significantly higher degree of flexibility. Storyblok is the only headless CMS built for developers and marketers from the very beginning. The upcoming launch of the all-new Storyblok CMS will bring enhancements to digital asset management, visual editing, and real-time collaboration that further harmonize content operations across all teams. These updates make it even easier for enterprises to have full control of their content in a world where it needs to be everywhere at the same time: websites, mobile, IoT, the metaverse, and beyond.

"Changing the way content is managed and published online is an ambitious goal that requires the support of bold investors," said Dominik Angerer, Co-Founder and CEO of Storyblok. "HV Capital, Mubadala Capital, 3VC, and firstminute capital see the massive need and opportunity to make 'publish once, deploy everywhere' the new standard in enterprise content management."

About Storyblok

Storyblok is a headless CMS that enables developers and marketers to deliver powerful content experiences on any digital platform. Developers create flexible components that are independently managed by content teams through a collaborative visual editor and customizable workflow. Published content is delivered through an API, so changes are made once and will appear everywhere: websites, mobile, IoT, the metaverse, and beyond. This approach reduces maintenance and makes content management more efficient. Leading brands such as Adidas, Renault, and Marc O'Polo use Storyblok to manage and share their content with the world. Storyblok was named the #1 CMS for 2022 by G2.

For more information, visit https://www.storyblok.com and follow Storyblok on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a leading global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi. In addition to managing its own balance sheet investments, Mubadala Capital manages c. $9 billion in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors in four of its businesses, including three private equity funds, two early stage venture funds, a public fund and a fund in Brazil focused on special situations.

About HV Capital

Since 2000 HV Capital has invested in Internet and technology companies through various generations of funds and is one of the most successful and financially strongest early-stage and growth investors in Europe. HV Capital has already invested in around 225 companies, including Zalando, Delivery Hero, FlixMobility, Depop and SumUp. The company supports startups with capital between €500,000 and €50 million. This makes HV Capital one of the few venture capitalists in Europe that can finance startups through all growth phases. To learn more about HV Capital, visit www.hvcapital.com .

