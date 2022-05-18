CaringKind Hosts 26th Annual Gala, June 6th at The Pierre, with Star-Studded Lineup Including David Hyde Pierce, Spike Lee, Leonard Marshall, and more.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning actor David Hyde Pierce, Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Spike Lee, former NFL player and entrepreneur Leonard Marshall, and Tony Award winner James Lapine will all highlight CaringKind's 26th annual Forget-Me-Not Gala on Monday, June 6th, at The Pierre Hotel in NYC. CaringKind is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. The Forget-Me-Not Gala is a way for CaringKind to continue to raise funds to support the myriad of programs they offer. The Purist will serve as the media sponsor for the evening.

David Hyde Pierce will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event. Jon Henes, CEO of C Street Advisory Group, will serve as the Gala Chair. The event will feature music by DJ Mad Marj. In a special ceremony, Spike Lee will present Leonard Marshall with the "Courage and Leadership for Awareness Award." CaringKind's gala features a cocktail reception at 6:30pm, followed by dinner, awards, music, and a live auction at 7:30pm, ending the night with an afterparty beginning at 9:30pm.

The night will honor individuals that have demonstrated unparalleled dedication to providing quality care for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Honorees will also include:

Daughters InSanity ( one of CaringKind's sponsors) founders Ellen Breslow Newhouse , Laura Kane , and Hail Breindel with the "Family Caregiver Award."

Nick Buettner , with the "Wellness and Longevity Leadership Award." Cofounder and Director of Product for Blue Zones , with the "Wellness and Longevity Leadership Award."

Leonard Marshall , former NFL player, entrepreneur, and advocate, with the "Courage and Leadership for Awareness Award."

James Lapine , Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize Director, with the "Creative Leadership Award."

CaringKind's mission is to create, deliver and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The organization achieves their mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their families, and professional caregivers. CaringKind is also committed to generating public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.

In 2021, CaringKind responded to 8,300 helpline calls, initiated 1,000 social work consultations, enrolled over 500 people in their Wanderer's Safety program, and hosted 90 different support groups facilitated by trained leaders both virtually and in person.

This year's auction features comedian Seth Herzog and exciting lots detailed below.

The Paddle Raise will feature the incomparable Lydia Fenet of Christie's Auction House.

LOTS include:

A stay at an authentic, fully renovated millhouse that sleeps 8, in France , just South of Paris .

A dinner with Tony Award-winner James Lapine at the new Times Square location of Brooklyn Chop House.

A luxury getaway to Pink Paradise, with a stay at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach , golf, area shopping, a visit to The Norton Museum and a Roberto Coin gold and diamond bracelet.

A romantic weekend to the exquisite St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico with dining, golf, and a Six Senses Spa massage for two.

A New York Sports VIP experience, including tickets for the Yankees and Giants.

A NYC cultural immersion with a stay at The Equinox Hotel at Hudson Yards, an Equinox Spa certificate, a show at The Shed theater at Hudson Yards, an art tour with renown art advisor Barbara Guggenheim , tickets for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and a $2500 gift certificate to Wempe Jewelry & Watch Boutique.

Tickets are still available and can be purchase here.

About CaringKind

CaringKind* is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with their community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900 run by professional staff; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. CaringKind believes in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it.

www.caringkindnyc.org

*Formerly Known As Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter.

About Eleonora Tornatore, CEO

Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh spent almost 14 years at a premier assisted living community as the executive director. More recently Mrs. Tornatore-Mikesh was the CEO of the Alzheimer's Association's Connecticut Chapter. During her tenure of 7 years at the Association she more than doubled revenue and implemented statewide dementia training in over 140 facilities. She created a state-wide early-stage group and secured funding for the state. Mrs. Tornatore-Mikesh also served as chairperson for the Connecticut Assisted Living Association (CALA) where she created a statewide curriculum for an Executive Director course. She served as a representative for the Connecticut Assisted Living Association (CALA) for seven years on a Department of Public Health committee revising regulations for assisted living and the Institute of Senior Living Education. For the last fifteen months she has been a senior executive for an Assisted Living on the Upper East Side, charged with program development. She is currently the President and CEO of CaringKind, the Heart of Alzheimer's Caregiving. She returns to CaringKind having served as an intern under Jed Levine 25 years ago.

