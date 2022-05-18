Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Recognizes One Year of Summit Prime Fixed Indexed Annuities

Company Maintains Renewal Rate for Policyholders

DALLAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and financial products, today announced that it has maintained the renewal rate for its Summit Prime Fixed Indexed Annuities.

"Impeccable service and products are the backbone of our reputation," said Steve Wilson, executive vice president, annuity division at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "As we approach the one-year mark of our Summit Prime Fixed Indexed Annuities, we are pleased to maintain the same competitive rates for our policyholders."

Summit Prime Fixed Indexed Annuities offered by Capitol Life Insurance Company, an affiliate of LBIG, is a long-term savings product that guarantees financial return for retirement and helps policyholders manage their money in the future. With flexible payment and withdrawal options, LBIG offers an annuity that can work for many policyholders' needs.

"Liberty Bankers Insurance Group's careful and conservative investment strategies have resulted in steady growth and outstanding returns for policyholders," said Wilson. "Regardless of market conditions, our policyholders will not lose the money they contribute."

In addition, the Summit Prime Fixed Indexed Annuities include an attractive health waiver benefit which enables policyholders to access a portion of their account balance penalty-free in the event of terminal illness, disability, home health care, or nursing home confinement. This benefit is considered leading edge by many producers.

Summit Prime Fixed Indexed Annuities offers three time horizons – 5, 7, and 10-years, and are sold through LBIG's network of licensed professionals. Additionally, the Summit 10 product offers an optional six-percent premium bonus.

Learn more at https://www.lbig.com/retirement/annuities.

About Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected insurance group that offers a variety of life, health, and financial products. Rated A- Excellent by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, and American Benefit Life Insurance Company.

More information is available at www.lbig.com.

