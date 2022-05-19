Brose North America Joins U.S. Department of Energy's Better Plants Program

Brose North America becomes a Better Plants program partner to help reduce energy use in U.S. manufacturing facilities

Brose North America's U.S. and regional manufacturing facilities will benefit from energy-efficiency best practices

DOE Partnership will support the Brose Group's goal of global climate neutrality by 2025

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brose North America, family-owned automotive supplier and industry-leader in mechatronics, announces today its official partnership in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Plants program. Brose is placing sustainability at the center of its corporate strategy by committing to climate and environmental protection and the responsible use of natural resources. Collaborating with the DOE helps the Brose Group reach its sustainability goals by reducing the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations and energy use.

"Fighting climate change and using natural resources wisely are essential to a greener and safer tomorrow for all—including Brose's long-term viability," says Wilm Uhlenbecker, President, Brose North America. "At Brose, we look at sustainability from many angles: from how we design our products, to the end products we make and how we support our customers in meeting their own goals."

All four Brose North America U.S. manufacturing sites are part of the program, which includes facilities in Warren and New Boston, Michigan; Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

"Brose's commitment to improving its energy productivity by 25% over 10 years establishes the company as a leader in efficiency and helps strengthen the nation's manufacturing competitiveness," said Becca Jones-Albertus, Acting Director, Advanced Manufacturing Office, U.S. Department of Energy.

The objective is for all Brose manufacturing locations worldwide to operate in a CO2-neutral manner as early as 2025. CO2 emissions of the company totaled some 150,000 tons in 2020, or roughly the same amount of CO2 a small city with 20,000 inhabitants produces annually. Procuring CO2-neutral energy is an important starting point on the way to climate neutrality. Generating power independently is another factor. Brose is investing in renewable energies and has already launched associated projects. Efficient manufacturing processes help to reduce absolute energy consumption. If you're interested in working at a company continuously investing in sustainability, look for open positions at brose.com/careers.

About the Better Buildings, Better Plants Program

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Better Buildings, Better Plants Program is a national partnership initiative to drive significant improvement in energy efficiency across U.S. industry. Through Better Plants, manufacturers set ambitious energy savings goals, develop energy management plans, and track and report their annual progress. More than 250 companies and industrial organizations are leading the way on energy efficiency by participating in Better Plants and have collectively saved more than 1.9 quadrillion British thermal units (TBtu) and $9.3 billion in cumulative energy costs as of 2021.

About Brose

Brose is the fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. Every second new car worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product. The company's intelligent solutions for vehicle access and interiors provide greater comfort and flexibility. Innovative concepts for thermal management increase efficiency and contribute to environmental and climate protection. Brose's systems understanding enables new functions in all kinds of vehicles – whether on four or two wheels. Including the joint venture Brose Sitech, the company employs 30,000 people at around 70 locations in 25 countries. For 2022, the Brose Group expects a turnover of more than 7 billion euros.

About Brose North America

Brose has been a committed partner to the North American market since 1993. The mechatronics specialist now counts twelve locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 6,000 people in the region. The entire range of Brose products is manufactured throughout the North American facilities, door modules and seat systems to drives and electronics.

