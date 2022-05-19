CONSIGNMENT EXPERT SHARES TIPS FOR BEATING RISING INFLATION RATES

NAPLES, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't need to break the bank to look good even during rising inflation!

Resale expert Jennifer Johnson shares how consignment shopping is a proven way to beat inflation and dress in style.

True Fashionistas owner and consignment expert Jennifer Johnson knows from experience that consignment shopping provides a unique opportunity to beat inflation while keeping with the latest trends in designer clothing, accessories, and home décor.

Johnson says, "Consignment offers the opportunity for people to refresh their wardrobes and homes with top designer names, without having to clean out the bank account to do so. You are paying more at the pump and the grocery store right now, not to mention that there are still pandemic-related supply chain issues. You're spending more, and the selection is still not that great. When you shop consignment, you don't have to cover the extra costs that a regular retailer would have to shell out to get the items into their store. Furthermore, the selection is that much better!"

Shopping at consignment stores is not just about looking good; it can also make you money to offset higher prices caused by inflation. By selling or consigning your merchandise, you can bring in a significant amount of cash, says Johnson. Studies have shown that we only wear about 20% of what we have in our closet, so why not make money to offset inflation by selling that 80%? Resale offers the customer the ability to monetize items sitting in their closet and not being worn. Traditionally, resale is also resilient in the wake of a recession.

Johnson's store, True Fashionistas, has been a consistent shoppers' favorite since opening its doors in 2011. Johnson calls herself a true fan of designer clothing who had a "passion for fashion" from an early age, an idea born out of necessity. As a little girl, Johnson grew up on a farm in Minnesota as one of six kids, making it nearly impossible for her family to afford new clothing. She has fond memories of going to garage sales every Saturday with her grandmother for "new to her" clothing.

True Fashionistas is a designer resale and consignment store that offers clothing and accessories for women, men, children, and high-end furniture and home accessories. Owner Jennifer Johnson is a consignment expert, SBA (Small Business Administration) - certified small business owner, and SBA Emerging Leader graduate. Since opening in 2011, she and her husband Brad have grown the business into an over 13,000 sq. ft. luxury consignment store based in Naples, Fla, with online sales serving the country.

