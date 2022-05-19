Spirit Airlines Board of Directors Urges Stockholders to Reject JetBlue Tender Offer

JetBlue Misleads Spirit and JetBlue Stockholders with Inaccurate Statements and Mischaracterizations

Board Unanimously Recommends Stockholders Not Tender Their Shares

Continues to Recommend that Stockholders Vote FOR the Merger with Frontier

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAVE) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board"), after consultation with its outside financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the unsolicited tender offer from JetBlue Airways Corporation ("JetBlue") (NASDAQ: JBLU) to acquire all outstanding shares of Spirit's common stock for $30 per share in cash (the "Offer") is NOT in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders. In its comprehensive analysis, the Board determined that the JetBlue transaction faces substantial regulatory hurdles, especially while the Northeast Alliance ("NEA") with American Airlines remains in effect, and is, as a result, not reasonably capable of being consummated and is not superior to Spirit's agreed merger transaction with Frontier.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Accordingly, the Spirit Board unanimously recommends that Spirit stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer and continues to recommend that stockholders vote FOR the merger agreement with Frontier. Additional information about the significant strategic and financial benefits of the merger with Frontier and voting instructions are at http://ir.spirit.com and in the proxy statement/prospectus mailed to Spirit stockholders on May 11, 2022.

"JetBlue's tender offer has not addressed the core issue of the significant completion risk and insufficient protections for Spirit stockholders," said Mac Gardner, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Spirit Airlines. "Based on our own research and the advice of antitrust and economic experts, our view is that the proposed combination of JetBlue and Spirit lacks any realistic likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval, while our company faces a long and bleak limbo period as we await resolution. In that scenario, a $1.83 per share reverse break-up fee will not come close to adequately compensating Spirit stockholders for the significant business disruption Spirit will face during what JetBlue acknowledges will be a protracted regulatory process. Our pending merger with Frontier is advancing as planned, and we continue to recommend that Spirit stockholders vote FOR the merger with Frontier on June 10th, as we believe the combination of these two ULCCs is the best way to deliver maximum value to Spirit stockholders."

The Spirit Board conducted a comprehensive review of the Offer and recommends Spirit stockholders reject the Offer for the following reasons:

The JetBlue transaction faces very substantial regulatory hurdles, especially while the NEA is in effect

JetBlue's proposed divestitures are highly unlikely to resolve the DOJ's concerns given the NEA's alignment of JetBlue's and American's incentives across the country

JetBlue's offer puts the risk of the antitrust condition NOT being satisfied on Spirit stockholders

JetBlue's conditions to the Offer also subject Spirit stockholders to significant risk from fluctuating market conditions and stock market volatility

Debt financing for an acquisition of Spirit by JetBlue remains questionable

In public comments issued on Monday, May 16, 2022, JetBlue misleads Spirit and JetBlue stockholders with inaccurate statements and mischaracterizations. The facts are:

Spirit Airlines' independent Board is acting in the best interests of all Spirit stockholders and engaged constructively with JetBlue

Spirit believes JetBlue's proposals and offer are a cynical attempt to disrupt Spirit's merger with Frontier, which JetBlue views as a competitive threat

JetBlue's focus on Spirit appears to be an attempt to distract from the fact that JetBlue's own business is in disarray

JetBlue's claims about the so-called 'JetBlue Effect' are based on economic modeling that Spirit believes has significant defects and overstates the impact of JetBlue on legacy carriers, when in reality, it is Spirit that continues to be a check on other airlines' fares – including JetBlue's

JetBlue's illusory Offer would deprive Spirit stockholders of the long-term benefits and deprive consumers of savings expected to result from the Frontier merger

Spirit stockholders would not have the opportunity to participate in the upside from airline industry recovery and benefits from the Frontier transaction

The Spirit and Frontier merger will create America's most competitive ultra-low fare airline

The basis for the Board's decision is set forth in the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 (the "Schedule 14D-9") filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors to Spirit, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are serving as legal advisors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

