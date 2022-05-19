Trulieve Celebrates Two Medical Dispensary Openings in West Virginia

South Charleston and Parkersburg locations both opening on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its third and fourth medical dispensaries in West Virginia. Located at 4701 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston and 152 Park Shopping Center in Parkersburg, both dispensaries will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Trulieve is marking the occasion with the launch of two new strains available only at these two dispensaries: Chocolope Newberry Live Budder and Pineapple Upside Down Cake Flower. The first patient served in South Charleston will be cancer survivor Rusty Williams and the first patient served at the Parkersburg location will be military veteran Jason Lowe.

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at both new dispensaries will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. On-site medical care specialists will be available to assist with medical card registration and certification for West Virginia patients.

"We are thrilled to expand medical cannabis in West Virginia and deliver on our commitment to serving patient communities with high quality and reliable medical cannabis products," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , "We look forward to welcoming patients across West Virginia and strengthening community connections in this developing market."

In November 2021, Trulieve was the first to open a medical dispensary in West Virginia. The Company continues to serve patients at its dispensaries in Morgantown, located at 1397 Earl Core Rd., and Weston, located at 137 Staunton Dr. Both locations will immediately extend their hours of operation to seven days week to help facilitate patient demand.

Trulieve expects to open five more dispensaries in West Virginia this year, including locations in Belle, Huntington, Hurricane, Milton and Morgantown-Granville.

Trulieve patients will have access to a selection of premium whole flower products, including TruFlower and Cultivar Collection, as well as a wide selection of vapes, tinctures, topicals, and ingestibles. Other in-house brands available in West Virginia include TruClear, Muse and Momenta.

For more information on store locations, please visit trulieve.com/dispensaries/west-virginia.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

