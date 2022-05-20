THE BATTLE HAS BEGUN IN MYTHIC LEGENDS

Outfit7 Launches A Brand-New Strategy RPG Worldwide

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythic Legends, Outfit7's brand new strategy RPG, published by Hyper Dot Studios, is now available worldwide . The action-packed new title offers adrenaline-fueled multiplayer battles, decks of incredibly powerful heroes, and constant progression and rewards.

Mythic Legends Keyart (PRNewswire)

The game challenges players to build an elite army of warriors and compete for ultimate victory in the arena. But they must choose their warriors wisely, crafting battle formations and combining the magical and martial abilities of their fighters to win on the Battle Board. With each triumph, they can raid through the leagues to defeat new opponents, and unlock Champions and Legends of different Origins and Classes.

Mythic Legends brings together the best elements of RPGs, strategy games, mobile RTS, and auto chess – and creates something entirely new. Session times are shorter and more flexible, with innovative mechanics that give players the chance to battle real opponents and jump in and out of the action whenever they want, without losing their progress. And the game's accessible and compelling progression system makes it simple for players to pick up and play right away, and develops strategically as the game goes on.

"Mythic Legends is unlike anything we've ever created – or that's existed on the mobile platform," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "Strategy games can sometimes feel daunting to get into, especially if you're unfamiliar with the genre. But Mythic Legends encourages you to learn, offering a powerfully fun gameplay experience that's packed with rewards and challenges. You can have a minute of action, or settle in and play for hours, optimizing the synergies of your fighters, dominating the Battle Board, and rising through the ranks."

Players can now try to assemble the mightiest army the empire has ever seen, and unleash the power of beastmasters, knights, and sorcerers on their opponents. Mythic Legends is available to play now on all major platforms worldwide.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 18 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com .

ABOUT HYPERDOT STUDIOS: Hyper Dot is a mobile game publishing house, part of Outfit7 Group. Aiming to publish new mechanics and cross-segment IPs, Hyper Dot is on a mission to carry out Outfit7's vision and continue its pioneering work, taking gaming in bold new directions and challenging conventional thinking along the way. For more information, please visit: https://hyperdotstudios.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Niall De'Ath - Phone: +44 (0) 7885667009; Email: niall@alfredlondon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outfit7