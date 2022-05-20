Bently Enterprises will list several properties and businesses in the Minden-Tahoe area.

Bently Enterprises will list several properties and businesses in the Minden-Tahoe area.

For sale are:

Bently Heritage and its underlying real estate are being represented by Marc Levit of ML Advisory.

Bently Ranch (12,500 acres across 6 locations) is being represented by Todd Renfrew of Outdoor Properties of Nevada , Inc.

Longfield Ranch (904 ac) and the Kirman Tract (1,500 ac) are being represented by Laura Moline of RE/MAX Affiliates.





MINDEN, Nev., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeye Creek Ranch (1,900 ac), Pine Nut Creek Ranch (5,800 ac), and 75 individual lots (8,000 ac) in the Pine Nut Mountains are being represented by Mary Cioffi of Intero Real Estate.

Wovoka (4.85 ac), an iconic estate with 336 linear feet of frontage on Lake Tahoe, is being represented by Clif Chase of Chase International.

In total, Bently Enterprises and its subsidiaries are selling the remaining 43,000 acres of their 60,000+ acre holdings. More than half of the remaining real estate is located in Douglas County, Nevada, where the company is currently the largest private landowner.

About ML Advisory: Marc Levit has over a decade of investment banking and corporate development advisory experience across the Consumer brand landscape. Throughout his career, Marc has advised on over $1.3 billion in M&A transaction value, with a focus on beverage alcohol. Contact him at marclevitadvisory.com.

About Todd Renfrew: Todd Renfrew is the Broker/Owner of California Outdoor Properties and Outdoor Properties of Nevada. Todd possesses extensive knowledge of land value, agriculture, ranching, recreational properties, and luxury estates.

About Laura Moline: A successful full-time real estate agent practicing in the Carson Valley for more than 30 years and multi-award winning member of the RE/MAX Titan & Diamond Club. Contact her at lauramoline.com.

About Mary Cioffi: Mary Cioffi has been a licensed real estate agent in Nevada since 1984, specializing in ranch properties and rural land. Contact her at http://maryc.agent.intero.com.

About Clif Chase: Clif Chase offers a unique background in finance and economics, 25 years as a top producing real estate agent, and substantial residential development and investment experience. A leader in the Lake Tahoe luxury market, Clif is nearing $1 billion in career sales. Contact him at clifchase.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Bently Enterprises