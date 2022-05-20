Brazilian Plant-Based Food Innovator Future Farm To Participate in National Restaurant Association Show

Future Farm Will Share Recipes, Insights Into Industry

CHICAGO, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian plant-based food innovator and lifestyle brand Future Farm will share healthy, delicious recipes and insights into the plant-based industry at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago from May 21 - 24, 2022.

Future Farm's participation in the show is a continuation of the Latin American brand's launch into the U.S., where interest in plant-based food alternatives is rapidly growing.

"We're excited and honored to bring Future Farm's vision for the future of food to the National Restaurant Association Show," said Marcos Leta, Founder of Future Farm. "Our brand is inspired by the future and the new generation's love for the planet with the belief that a new kind of pro-earth lifestyle is possible. We're delighted to be sharing our message – and our delicious, healthy products – alongside other top industry brands."

Launched in May of 2019 in Brazil, Future Farm is a lifestyle brand that envisions a world where people choose to eat more plants, not animals. In the three years since its launch, Future Farm has disrupted the plant-based industry by bringing a world-class product experience and a sunny swagger to 30 countries and counting. The company's US portfolio – the Future Burger, Future Meatball, Future Beef, Future Sausage, Future Chick'n and Future Tuna – are all tasty, healthy, and sustainable.

At the National Restaurant Show, Future Farm will share its cutting-edge approach to healthy, plant-based eating and offer show-goers a taste of the future with vegan and mostly gluten-free offerings that range from a Plant-Based Future Farm Cheeseburger to Plant-Based Future Farm Chick'n with Wild Mushroom and Plant-Based Truffle Butter. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and experience the Future Farm lifestyle firsthand – a lifestyle that proves plant-based eating is a change worth making.

Future Farm is on a mission to change the way the world eats.

Launched in May 2019, Future Farm is the first and leading Latin American food company specializing in plant-based, animal-free meat. Committed to using only real, whole-food ingredients grown from the earth, Future Farm delivers cutting-edge innovation, premium-tasting and cost-competitive options, with a consumer-forward approach to product development and marketing.

In summer 2021, Future Farm broke ground on U.S. soil with Future Burger, as its hero product, along with three other product innovations: Future Beef, Future Meatballs and Future Sausage and will follow up with exciting innovations later in 2022.

Future Farm's products are made with 100% GMO-free soy, peas, chickpeas and other plant-based ingredients and competitively priced at an SRP of $5.29, in an effort to democratize the plant-based meat options for consumers. The U.S. market can expect the brand's continued innovations to span multiple meat, poultry, fish and dairy offerings.

For more information and details on Future Farm's U.S. launch, visit www.futurefarm.io.

