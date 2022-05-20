Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Results; Updates 2022 Outlook

Total Sales Increased 1.0%; Comparable-Store Sales Decreased 1.9%

EPS of $1.37 and Non-GAAP EPS $1.60

Repurchased $89 million of stock NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

"We are off to a strong start in 2022, reporting a solid quarter against the tough comparisons of fiscal stimulus and historically-low promotions from last year," said Richard Johnson , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our progress in broadening and enriching our assortment continues, as we continue to meet our customers' demand for choice. These efforts helped drive our strong results in the first quarter, and we believe will allow us to more fully participate in the robust growth of our category going forward."

Mr. Johnson continued, "As we elevate brands across our portfolio, continue to use our real estate flexibility to optimize our footprint, and evolve our omni-channel capabilities, we are excited about our improving ability to expand our customer base and fuel our consumer's desire for self-expression."

First Quarter Results

The Company reported net income of $133 million, or $1.37 per share, for the 13 weeks ended April 30, 2022, compared with net income of $202 million, or $1.93 per share, for the corresponding prior-year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company earned $1.60 per share, compared with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.96 in the prior-year period.

First quarter comparable-store sales decreased by 1.9%, with apparel significantly outpacing footwear. Total sales increased by 1.0%, to $2,175 million , compared with sales of $2,153 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the first quarter increased by 3.0%.

Gross margin declined by 80 basis points compared with the prior-year period, driven by higher supply chain costs and slightly higher markdowns versus historically-low levels.

SG&A deleveraged by 190 basis points driven by labor costs and technology spend.

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Effective with the first quarter of 2022, the calculation for non-GAAP earnings will exclude gains and losses from all minority investments, including the adjustments related to the investment in Retailors, Ltd. The Company believes this is a more representative measure of its recurring earnings, assists in the comparability of results, and is consistent with how management reviews performance. The non-GAAP results for 2021 will be recast to conform to the current year's presentation. As the Company reports quarterly results through 2022, it will provide updated non-GAAP reconciliations for the corresponding prior year's quarter under this revised definition.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded adjustments to earnings, which are detailed below in the accompanying reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results. Adjustments included primarily 1) $6 million of impairments and other charges, including acquisition and integration costs, and 2) $24 million in minority interests net losses, primarily representing the investment in Retailors, Ltd.

Financial Position

As of April 30, 2022, the Company's merchandise inventories were $1.4 billion, 37% higher than at the end of the first quarter last year putting us in a strong position to fulfill demand going forward. At quarter-end, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $551 million, while debt on its balance sheet was $456 million.

The Company's total cash position, net of debt, was $95 million , as compared with $1.9 billion last year. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 2.7 million shares for $89 million and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, for a total of $38 million.

Financial Outlook

Andrew Page, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Following our solid results from the first quarter, our strong inventory position going into the remainder of the year, and our strengthening vendor relationships, based on our current visibility, we now expect to achieve the upper end of our revenue and earnings guidance for the full year. Our balance sheet and real estate flexibility remain strategic assets for us as we continue to navigate this dynamic industry and serve the sport and sneaker community."

The Company's updated full-year 2022 outlook is summarized in the table below.

Sales Change Upper end of down 4% to 6% Comparable Sales Growth Upper end of down 8% to 10% Square Footage Growth Down 1% to 2% Gross Margin 30.6% to 30.8% SG&A Rate 20.7% to 20.9% D&A ~$214 million Interest ~$20 million Tax Rate 29-30% Non-GAAP EPS Upper end of $4.25-$4.60 Capital Expenditures Up to $275 million

Store Base Update

During the first quarter, the Company opened 24 new stores, remodeled or relocated 23 stores, and closed 67 stores.

As of April 30, 2022 , the Company operated 2,815 stores in 28 countries in North America, Europe , Asia , Australia , and New Zealand. In addition, 148 franchised stores were operating in the Middle East and Asia .

Conference Call and Webcast

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements which address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as future capital expenditures, expansion, strategic plans, financial objectives, dividend payments, stock repurchases, growth of the Company's business and operations, including future cash flows, revenues, and earnings, and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on many assumptions and factors which are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. For additional discussion on risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 29, 2022 filed on March 24, 2022. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Periods ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021

(In millions, except per share amounts)



















First Quarter





2022

2021

Sales

$ 2,175

$ 2,153

Cost of sales



1,435



1,404

Selling, general and administrative expenses



463



418

Depreciation and amortization



54



45

Impairment and other charges



6



4

Income from operations



217



282

















Interest expense, net



(5)



(2)

Other (expense) / income, net



(22)



4

Income before income taxes



190



284

Income tax expense



58



82

Net income



132



202

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



1



—

Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ 133

$ 202

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.37

$ 1.93

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding



97.2



105.0



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Effective with the first quarter of 2022, the Company will exclude all gains or losses associated with the minority investments to arrive at non-GAAP earnings, previously only certain amounts were adjusted. Those amounts not previously excluded from non-GAAP earnings during 2021 represented $17 million ( $12 million after tax or $0.12 per share), $27 million ( $20 million after tax or $0.19 per share), and $27 million ( $20 million after tax or $0.21 per share) for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively. For the full year that represented income of $71 million ( $52 million after tax or $0.50 per share) and was primarily related to our investment in Retailors, Ltd. Amounts recorded prior to 2021 were not significant. Non-GAAP financial measures that will be presented will i) exclude minority investments, ii) impairments and other charges, and iii) certain tax matters that we believe are nonrecurring or unusual in nature.

Certain financial measures are identified as non-GAAP, such as sales changes excluding foreign currency fluctuations, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We present certain amounts as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, which are also considered non-GAAP measures. Where amounts are expressed as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, such changes are determined by translating all amounts in both years using the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. Presenting amounts on a constant currency basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the changes in our business that are not related to currency movements.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited)

Periods ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021

(In millions, except per share amounts)

These non-GAAP measures are presented because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance

across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core

business or affect comparability. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing our progress in

achieving our long-term financial objectives and are consistent with how management compensation is determined.

We estimate the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a marginal tax rate to each of the respective

items. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the period. The non-GAAP financial

information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our reported results prepared in accordance with

GAAP. The various non-GAAP adjustments are summarized in the tables below.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:

















First Quarter



2022

2021 (1) Pre-tax income:











Income before income taxes

$ 190

$ 284 Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:











Impairment and other charges (2)



6



4 Other expense (3)



24



— Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$ 220

$ 288













After-tax income:











Net income

$ 133

$ 202 After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:











Impairment and other charges, net of income tax benefit of $2 and $1 million,

respectively (2)



4



3 Other expense - net of income tax benefit of $6 and $- million,

respectively (3)



18



— Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 155

$ 205

















First Quarter



2022

2021 (1) Earnings per share:











Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.37

$ 1.93 Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:











Impairment and other charges (2)



0.05



0.03 Other expense (3)



0.18



— Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.60

$ 1.96



Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments:

(1) Non-GAAP results in the first quarter of 2021 were not affected by the change in presentation of minority

investments discussed above. (2) During the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021, the Company recorded pre-tax charges of

$6 million ($4 million after-tax) and $4 million ($3 million after-tax), respectively, classified as Impairment and

Other Charges. For the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022, impairment and other charges included $3 million

of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges, $2 million of

acquisition and integration costs related to WSS and atmos, and $1 million of other expenses. For the thirteen

weeks ended May 1, 2021, impairment and other charges included a non-cash charge of $2 million related to one

of our minority investments and charges of $2 million primarily related to severance costs in connection with the

reorganization of certain support functions. (3) Other expense for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022 primarily consisted of a $25 million loss on the change

in fair value of our investment in Retailors, Ltd., a publicly-listed entity, which was partially offset by $1 million of

dividend income and income from other various equity method investments.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In millions)

















April 30,

May 1,



2022

2021 ASSETS

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 551

$ 1,963 Merchandise inventories



1,401



1,021 Other current assets



281



283





2,233



3,267 Property and equipment, net



899



769 Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,566



2,700 Deferred taxes



79



101 Goodwill



783



159 Other intangible assets, net



441



16 Minority investments



759



342 Other assets



118



88



$ 7,878

$ 7,442













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 565

$ 658 Accrued and other liabilities



428



572 Current portion of long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



6



101 Current portion of lease obligations



557



582





1,556



1,913 Long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



450



8 Long-term lease obligations



2,323



2,470 Other liabilities



334



121 Total liabilities



4,663



4,512 Total shareholders' equity



3,215



2,930



$ 7,878

$ 7,442

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Store Count and Square Footage

(unaudited)

Store activity is as follows:

























January 29,









April 30,

Relocations/



2022

Opened

Closed

2022

Remodels Foot Locker U.S.

802

3

19

786

8 Foot Locker Europe

626

4

5

625

6 Foot Locker Canada

95

1

3

93

— Foot Locker Pacific

94

—

—

94

2 Foot Locker Asia

30

—

—

30

— Kids Foot Locker

410

12

5

417

1 Lady Foot Locker

14

—

3

11

— Champs Sports

525

1

10

516

3 Footaction

41

—

19

22

— Sidestep

86

—

3

83

— WSS

98

1

—

99

1 atmos

37

2

—

39

2 Total

2,858

24

67

2,815

23

Selling and gross square footage are as follows:





















May 1, 2021 April 30, 2022 (in thousands)

Selling

Gross

Selling

Gross Foot Locker U.S.

2,389

4,172

2,374

4,103 Foot Locker Europe

1,007

2,146

1,085

2,256 Foot Locker Canada

258

421

253

417 Foot Locker Pacific

168

265

192

299 Foot Locker Asia

95

171

114

199 Kids Foot Locker

733

1,256

760

1,292 Lady Foot Locker

42

68

19

31 Champs Sports

1,903

2,975

1,903

2,980 Footaction

727

1,187

59

104 Sidestep

90

163

101

191 WSS (1)

—

—

972

1,223 atmos (2)

—

—

38

65 Total

7,412

12,824

7,870

13,160

(1) The Company acquired 93 existing WSS stores in September 2021. (2) The Company acquired 38 existing atmos stores in November 2021.



