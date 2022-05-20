Hatteras Island For The Hard Core Outer Banks

Cape Hatteras Villages And Beaches For Cool Factor Fun

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau would like to invite travelers to take their time-off to the next level with a Hatteras Island experience sure to set new personal best records for fun. With over 100 miles of unspoiled beaches, this big island chain comes with a small town feel ripe for exploring rustic recreation on the edge of the world. "Visitors today are looking for more than just a vacation, they want a full-on destination deep dive that will stay with them for a lifetime," explains Lee Nettles, Executive Director. "If you want to taste life among a special people and create some of the best moments of your life, come to Cape Hatteras to experience that OBX spirit at its source."

Hatteras Island is famous for its fleets of recreational charter fishing boats. For generations, local family captains have introduced travelers to the fun found only on the water catching delicious tuna, mahi and mackerel or fighting big game billfish in the Gulf Stream off the Outer Banks beaches. OuterBanks.org (PRNewswire)

Hatteras Island lies at the heart of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, public lands preserved for recreational access to some of the most pristine wild spaces in coastal America. The seven villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras are tiny communities that have existed on the fringe of the continent for generations, where water, wind and sunshine rule. "We've had a dynamic relationship with the elements for hundreds of years. We know how to catch fighting fish, cook amazing seafood from time-tested recipes and find the best spots to do anything related to the water such as surfing, kiteboarding or spear fishing shipwrecks on any given day," says Nettles.

Hatteras is one of three islands, along with Roanoke Island and the Northern Beaches, that you can visit as part of an Outer Banks road trip. Each island area has its own collection of national and state parks and refuges. Homegrown outfitters offer tours and a multitude of ways to enjoy special experiences. If you want a less physical pursuit than climbing skyscraping lighthouses or taking a horseback safari through ancient maritime forests, the new North Carolina Oyster Trail offers boat tours to local farms where you can see shellfish pulled right out of the water. Plenty of fresh markets add to your options for wild caught seafood and some will even prepare the food for you. Your "home base" vacation rental home, hotel suite or campsite somehow just got better.

Each island of the Outer Banks is within an easy daytrip of the others. Our communities are joined by awe-inspiring bridges and iconic drives, like NC's famous Highway 12 and the Outer Banks National Scenic Byway. "The towns and villages of the OBX are also connected by something deeper – a culture of independent, family owned and operated businesses," says Nettles. "Your support of local businesses is like a window into generations of life on the Outer Banks. We invite you to discover more at the official tourism website, OuterBanks.org."

About The Outer Banks

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is a public authority and the lead marketing and promotional agency for Dare County's Outer Banks, a 100 mile stretch of barrier islands off the North Carolina coast. OuterBanks.org

Media Contact:

Aaron Tuell, Public Relations

Outer Banks Visitors Bureau

252.473.2138 office

tuell@outerbanks.org

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is a public authority and official promotional agency for the Outer Banks of North Carolina. outerbanks.org (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outer Banks Visitors Bureau