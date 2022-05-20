Introducing The Wanderer

A collection of chic, surf lodge-inspired cottages near Kennebunk Beach

KENNEBUNK, Maine, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17, 2022, The Wanderer will open its 17 cottages to guests seeking a stylish, coastal oasis while visiting the Kennebunks. From the team behind Batson River Brewing & Distilling, The Wanderer is a chic, design-forward property created for the modern, on-the-go traveler. Located near Kennebunk's beaches and featuring amenities like complimentary breakfast treat bags, a beautiful lounge pool, and cruiser bikes, The Wanderer provides a cottage getaway that's equal parts creative energy and luxurious relaxation.

Debuting in June, The Wanderer is a collection of 17 surf lodge-inspired cottages located near Kennebunk Beach .

"We created The Wanderer for people who want it all – a luxurious retreat with the amenities of a resort that's close to everything," remarked Tim Harrington, co-owner of The Wanderer and Batson River Brewing & Distilling. "We want our guests to get out and explore all the amazing things to do that are either a short drive or bike ride away."

The Wanderer is a relaxing haven for guests seeking the natural beauty of coastal Maine – nearby beaches for swimming, surfing and kayaking & ample trails for biking & hiking. Three of the best beaches in Maine are located in Kennebunk – Parsons Beach, Kennebunk Beach, and Gooch's Beach, which is a top surfing destination.

Designed by Mark Cotto, creative director at Atlantic Hospitality, The Wanderer pays homage to the former property, reimagining the cottages to channel a laid-back surf lodge meets nostalgic New England aesthetic. Design elements highlight traditional New England features like exposed wood walls, shiplap, brass lighting and vaulted ceilings alongside natural materials like bamboo, sisal and rattan. A collective mix of decor includes vintage elements like bamboo tortoise nightstands and locally-sourced coastal pieces, many of which are from Kennebunkport's Hurlbutt Designs. In a nod to its surf lodge inspiration, custom rope-wrapped surfboards by Kennebunkport's Gold Standard Woodworking are signature pieces inside the cottages.

The Wanderer offers two styles of cottages – studios and one bedrooms - some of which are dog-friendly. Both styles feature queen beds with custom upholstered headboards, elegant bathrooms, wet bars for preparing coffee or cocktails and outdoor living spaces.

About The Wanderer

The Wanderer is owned and operated by Lord & Harrington, LLC, the company that also founded Batson River Brewing & Distilling. The property is managed by Atlantic Hospitality, which also oversees Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport, The Lincoln Hotel in Biddeford, Salt Cottages in Bar Harbor and The Claremont Hotel in Southwest Harbor.

