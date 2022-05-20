WeWay Ambassador Ellen Sheidlin Wins Award in Cannes

CANNES, France, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeWay , the unique entertainment ecosystem powered by NFTs and blockchain technology, is delighted to announce that WeWay Brand Ambassador Ellen Sheidlin received "Best NFT Artist" award at the WIBA ceremony in Cannes.

This ceremony is a part of the fourth edition of the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA) 2022. It took place on 18th May during the Cannes Film Festival at the famous Hotel Martinez.

At WIBA 2022, Ellen Sheidlin won an award in the nomination "Best NFT Artist". As a well-known fashion model and artist, Ellen works with both physical and digital art directions, using the unique style of survirtualism. Her artwork is in high demand in exhibitions in London, Florence, Palermo and also in Japan.

Following her outstanding achievements and the fact that she was among the first artists to join the non-fungible token market, the WeWay team decided to form a partnership with Ellen. As the project's official Brand Ambassador, she promotes WeWay's NFT-powered ecosystem as well as educates and raises the awareness of her audience about digital collectibles and the metaverse.

"I am really happy that this year I was honored to become the winner in the nomination 'Best NFT Artist'. This is especially important for me because, for many years, I have been creating works in which I try to convey my vision of the world and show life from a new angle. Recently, I discovered the field of NFTs, which fascinated me with its capabilities. And WeWay helped me to delve into the sphere of NFTs and metaverses, showed me what advantages these sectors can give with influencers," said Ellen Sheidlin.

"We are glad that such outstanding representatives of creative professions as Ellen realize the importance of new technologies and try to bring them into their work. In turn, we are always happy to help them master these technologies and explain the value of the products produced by celebrities to their audience in the metaverse. Ellen is an excellent example of how a creative person working in the field of art familiar to us can reach a new level of creativity using the metaverse and NFTs," Fuad Fatullaev, WeWay's Founder and CEO, stated.

