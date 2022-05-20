Wonderland Family-Friendly Live Puppet Show Opens New Residency in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (modernvegas.com) is proud to announce the opening of the award-winning Wonderland, a family-friendly musical live stage show on May 28, 2022, in the newly renovated Athena Showlounge.

Wonderland Opening in Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

Wonderland is a whimsical puppet adventure featuring all your favorite characters from Alice's adventures down the rabbit hole and through the looking glass. Tap your feet and sing along with the fantastic soundtrack of popular music in this updated retelling of the classic story featuring the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, Alice, The Red Queen, and of course, the mischievous Cheshire Cat.

"My wife and I have been performing the show the last few years across the country, and now we are so excited to be bringing our unique production to Las Vegas full time," said Derek Lux, owner of DLUX Entertainment and creator of Wonderland. "We have found the perfect partnership with Pete Housley and his staff at Admit VIP. We really look forward to entertaining audiences every week at the beautiful Modern Showrooms."

Wonderland features one-of-a-kind custom-made life-like puppets built from the hands and minds of the creators, producers, and directors from DLux Entertainment. Mini versions of this show have been touring Performing Arts Centers all over the United States to sold-out audiences – but this newly expanded and retitled version of the show is exclusive to its Las Vegas residency.

"For more than 150 years, the story of Alice and her adventures in Wonderland has captivated audiences", said Pete Housley, CEO of Admit VIP, the operator of the Modern Showrooms. "Derek Lux is amazingly talented as both a performance and creative artist. His creations bring this story to life in a whole new way which will delight audiences of all ages."

Wonderland will take stage Friday-Mondays at 5 pm inside the newly renovated 150-seat Athena Showroom. Tickets are on sale now online at ModernVegas.com, by phone at 702-483-8056, or through most major Las Vegas ticket outlets.

About Derek Lux and DLux Entertainment

Derek Lux is the founder of DLux Entertainment, who trained with ex-Muppeteer Michael Earl. Derek was the principal performer in the San Francisco production of Beach Blanket Babylon for more than six years. He has designed and built puppets for films, TV, music videos, theater, and international companies and is the 2013 recipient of the Los Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation Honor Award for Puppet Design (shared with Christian Anderson for work on Shrek The Musical).

About The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel

The Modern Showrooms are operated by Admit VIP and its founder and CEO, Peter Housley. This unique entertainment complex consists of two unique performance spaces: the 120-seat Pegasus Showroom and the brand new 150-seat Athena Showlounge. The Modern features classic Las Vegas entertainment, including All Motown - The Only All-Female Cast Motown Revue, All Shook Up - The Ultimate Tribute to Elvis Presley, BurlesQ - Classic Las Vegas Showgirl Show, The Big Little Variety Show, Sex n' The City Musical Parody and two Best of Las Vegas Award Winning Shows - Late Night Magic and Jokesters Comedy Club.

Alexis Park Resort Hotel, The Largest Off-Strip Non-Gaming Hotel, offers Free Parking and more than 600 all-suite hotel rooms on its expansive grounds.

