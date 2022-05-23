InventHelp Inventor Develops New Portable Public Toilet for Men (CBA-4061)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient portable toilet option for men at sporting events, concerts and other outdoor public gatherings," said an inventor, from Charleston, S.C., "so I invented the WIZLET. My design could also increase convenience for waste removal companies."

The invention provides a convenient portable public toilet for use by men. In doing so, it would save time by reducing wait times for male users of porta johns. It would also increase efficiency during the dumping and disposal process. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for portable toilet companies and suppliers.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-4061, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

