Sunbelt Business Advisors of Minnesota Sweeps First-in-Class Team Awards from International Business Brokers Association

--First Time in History That One Firm Has Swept All 3 First-in-Class Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbelt Business Advisors President Chris Jones announced that the firm was awarded all three first-in-class team awards bestowed by the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA). The awards were announced at the IBBA Annual Conference, which was held May 6-7 in Denver.

First Time in History That One Firm Has Swept All 3 First-in-Class Awards

The IBBA Awards:

Top Team Deal Maker Award of the Year , bestowed upon the team lead broker applicant who sold the greatest number of qualified business deals in the 2021 calendar year.

Top Team Global Producer of the Year Award , bestowed upon the team lead broker applicant who has the highest total purchase price from all of their qualified business deals combined in the 2021 calendar year.

Team Deal of the Year Award, bestowed upon the team lead broker applicant for the team that has the single largest qualified business deal in 2021.

More information about the awards is available at https://assets.ibba.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/2021-IBBA-Member-Excellence-Awards-Brochure.pdf.

"We are proud of our 2021 achievements, which have propelled us into another great year in 2022," said Sunbelt Business Advisors President Chris Jones. "The market has heated up to the point that there has probably never been a better time to consider selling a business."

ABOUT SUNBELT® - Sunbelt® is Minnesota's largest seller of companies. Founded in 1978, Sunbelt now has 200 offices worldwide, helping people buy and sell businesses. The Sunbelt Business Advisors Minneapolis office is the largest office in the Sunbelt network with a staff of over 50 advisors, associates, analysts, and business development representatives. The firm provides services to business owners interested in selling their businesses, assistance with merger and acquisition activities, complimentary business value assessments, and advisement for business owners in understanding how to maximize their net proceeds when they exit. The firm provides business brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions advisory services for companies with revenues from $500,000 to $100 million, as well as finance, exit planning, franchise sales, consulting, and business valuation services. More information is available at www.sunbeltmidwest.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Sunbelt Business Advisors