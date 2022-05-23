WellCare of Kentucky Partners with Area Organizations to Bring Needed Health Screenings to Nearly 30 Counties across the Commonwealth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health screenings can save lives, and the number of Kentuckians who are not receiving life-saving health screenings due to the COVID-19 pandemic is significantly increasing.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1, Kentucky has higher than typical rates of death from diseases including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. To help address this issue, WellCare of Kentucky is partnering with organizations across the state to help Kentuckians access health screenings and resources for the whole family. Running now through October, WellCare will be holding community family fairs in communities across the state, offering health screenings and fun, family-friendly activities ranging from fairs and festivals to karaoke nights and movies in the park.

"WellCare is focused on the importance of preventive care," said Corey Ewing, Plan President and CEO of WellCare. "We are honored to partner with so many great community organizations, and through these events, we will be able to provide health screenings and resources to thousands of Kentuckians."

While type of screenings and resources will vary from event to event, WellCare is working with local and statewide agencies to provide general screenings, including dental and vision, along with resources about disease prevention and the importance of good nutrition at all locations. All attendees will also be able to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations. Additionally, WellCare Medicaid members who receive a COVID-19 vaccination will earn a $100 gift card.

Counties where events are scheduled include Bell, Breathitt, Corbin, Edmonson, Fleming, Floyd, Grant, Grayson, Hancock, Johnson, Kenton, Larue, Lawrence, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Magoffin, Martin, Muhlenberg, Owsley, Pulaski, Rowan, and Russell.

For a list of upcoming events, visit WellCare's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WellCareKY.

