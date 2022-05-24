AAA20Group helps move employees performing repetitive, injury-prone jobs to positions that are better suited to human interaction

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA20Group, LLC, a subscription-based robotic solutions leader, predicts that its automation solution can solve labor shortage while elevating the value of the existing labor force. Specializing in collaborative palletizing robotics, AAA20Group can move employees performing repetitive, injury-prone jobs to positions that are better suited to a human. A significant cost-saving potential can be realized in nearly any packaging line that requires end-of-line palletizing. For example, a single AAA20Group cooperative palletizing robotic system can easily replace a human worker (earning a minimum wage of $20 per hour) - doing equivalent work. In addition to the hourly cost savings, the robotic system requires no premium for overtime and requires neither benefits nor vacations.

Highly-productive cooperative robotic systems from AAA20Group are available now for end-of-line palletizing. (PRNewswire)

Easier transition to automation

As a leader in the nascent robotics business model, AAA20Group provides a method for lowering the barrier to entry for customers seeking robotic automation. The Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) approach can help entry-level automation spread into smaller businesses more rapidly by streamlining the process as well as lowering the cost of adoption. According to Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder of Las Vegas, NV-based AAA20 Group, LLC, "Our program eliminates the need for any robotics expertise whatsoever, as our application experts will fully configure the robotic system and deliver a turn-key solution. The implementation process is efficient, convenient, and offers the benefits of 100% financing. In addition, by leasing the labor-saving robots (i.e., RaaS), resources may be shifted from capital expense to operating expense. Following either the robot-as-employee (purchase), or RaaS (lease) paradigm, growing companies can reallocate their workforce toward higher-level activities, and as a result, optimize valuable working capital".

Reduce labor count as the labor market tightens

The ongoing pandemic has led to shortages of workers across numerous industries, but small and medium-sized businesses are still reticent about investing in automation. However, most entrepreneurs agree that anything that can help reduce labor count is attractive at this particular time. The goal to minimize labor overhead is why AAA20 Group is seeing increased demand for RaaS in small to medium-sized businesses. The approach is gaining specific traction among end-of-line packaging facilities and warehouse fulfillment operations. Mallouk adds, "For now, collaborative robotic systems from AAA20Group are highly productive yet relatively simple; they are excellent at following precise movements repetitively. But we aim to grow with the industry and offer robotic systems that are smarter and more capable through artificial intelligence".

About AAA20 Group, LLC

AAA20 Group, LLC is a privately held company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. The company provides collaborative robotic equipment solutions used in the flexible packaging industry. Proven automation industry leaders manufacture the robots offered for lease by AAA20. More about AAA20 Group subscription-based collaborative palletizers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8GvxE4c4Po

Corporate contact:

Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder

10241 Kirkwood Gaps Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89135 USA

(847) 220-6733

https://collaborativepalletizer.com

sales@collaborativepalletizer.com

Media contact:

Robert Goldberg

StartupFactory, LLC

robert@startupfactory.biz

AAA20 Group is one of the nation's leading providers of collaborative palletizers offered on a Robotics as a Service (RaaS) basis. (PRNewsfoto/AAA20Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AAA20Group, LLC